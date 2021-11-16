Best group classes in Diablo 3 for Season 25

Diablo III is a versatile game where players can enjoy it by themselves or with a few buddies. Just like how there are best solo classes, there are best group gameplay options for classes. So, before you hit the play button for Season 25 and start the story over again, let’s talk about which classes will optimize your experience.

Class options

For the people who play Diablo III with friends, building the right team is an important task. Of course, if you just want to have fun and play three Witch Doctors, you can totally do that. But, if you want to build a well-fleshed-out team, there are some better options out there to create a more balanced crew.

Demon Hunter

These archers have always been fantastic heavy hitters, but they struggle at times with abilities that encourage their squishy little bodies into the center of fights. While they’re powerful, it makes them less than ideal for solo situations. For group ones, though? Have a tank take the aggro and the Demon Hunter can dance around the map doing a bunch of bow-based damage ad throwing out traps that turn the monsters into mush.

Barbarian

Crusaders and Monks are popular solo tanks because they can be versatile. In a group, however, people don’t have to cover so many different categories to be effective. Therefore, since Barbarians are just heavy-hitting tanks that knock any enemy to their knees, they are perfect in a group. As long as you have other people around doing buffs and taunts, Barbarians can do a great job at being a stampeding front-liner and taking all the damage for any squishy mages behind him.

Necromancer

Whether you prefer a mage or summoner Necromancer, this class is useful in a team setting. Not only can they do a lot of damage, but they also can use the mountains of nearby corpses to your aid. When you’re pushing through dungeons and maps with huge hordes, a Necromancer can be a sustainable ally. They can feel somewhat weak at times because of their health, much like Wizards, but in a group, their summoned units can be great distractions and they can add invaluable DPS to the fight.