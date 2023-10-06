Best Hunter Subclass In Destiny 2, Ranked (Tier List)

It’s not easy trying to keep up with all the changes that Destiny 2 is doling out, especially regarding the many changes subclasses have undergone over the years, particularly concerning the options available for each type. For those Guardians that have wrapped their heads around the potential for Hunter subclass in Destiny 2, there are clearly a few that stand above the rest of the pack when it comes to performance in PvE and PvP. Here are our thoughts on the differences between each archetype and how they rank in-game.

Destiny 2 Hunter Subclass Tier List

Tier Subclasses S Nightstalker, Arcstrider A Gunslinger, Threadrunner B Revenant

Tier S

It wasn’t too difficult to find the right Destiny 2 Hunter subclasses for Tier S, as the two classes here are outstanding all around, no matter what content you participate in. As a Nightstalker, you have the option to use invisibility to get around pretty much any problem that comes your way. Arcstrider, on the other hand, is a very overpowered spec at the moment, especially when combined with certain exotics that allow it to heal itself per blow. All of the other subclasses are different from these two when it comes to completing content.

Tier A

The two Destiny 2 Hunter subclass choices in Tier A aren’t too shabby themselves and are more honest with how they interact with the game. Gunslinger is very powerful and is one of the best single-target damage dealers in the game. Threadrunner is also good at high-end content and allows players another option for crowd control. Both of these can be replaced by the S tier in terms of performance, but if you’re looking to play something less meta or just plain different, these aren’t bad choices.

Tier B

There’s only one Hunter subclass in Destiny 2 that belongs in the theoretical bottom tier: the Revenant. It’s not fair to place the blame on the class itself, as the entire kit is still helpful for content. Unfortunately, the class just underperforms at too many things, especially damage, which is of course crucial if you’re looking to perform well, especially in PvP. The problem comes in when comparing it with the recently added Strand subclasses. Strand does everything better and requires less effort to pull off.