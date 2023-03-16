The 10 best realistic Minecraft texture packs

Despite the simplistic aesthetic of its default design, Minecraft can be one of the stunningly realistic-looking games with the proper texture packs. Unlike mods that change gameplay mechanics, resource packs, also called texture packs, can overhaul the look of Minecraft into something you would have never guessed to be the same game. Of course, such a significant alteration to graphics and visual design is not without its prerequisites. Not only does proper graphical overhaul take practice, but running the most lifelike resource packs in Minecraft takes a beefy GPU. Nonetheless, we’ve compiled a brief list of the best texture packs for fans of a realistic-looking Minecraft.

What is the best realistic Minecraft texture pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, our thoughts on Minecraft’s best realistic texture packs are undoubtedly subjective. However, we wanted to lay down the grounds for how we made our judgments:

We decided to only use the scenic location of a mountain village for consistency. All the shaders and resource packs used in our testing are the freemium versions, excluding Patrix. While they still look amazing, free variants of these packs will have lower resolutions or available block variety than the supported/paid versions. An RTX 3070ti was used for our testing, but your mileage with these texture packs might vary, depending on your GPU.

Unfortunately, ultra-realistic premium packs like Ultimate Immersion, G3n3zis, and hodiltoN were beyond our reach in terms of sufficient GPU capabilities. Nevertheless, without further ado, here are the best realistic texture packs for Minecraft, indexed in alphabetical order.

Epic Adventures Resource Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Without a doubt, one of our favorite resource packs for realism was Epic Adventures, which overhauls the default look of Minecraft into something you’d see in a fantasy-style RPG. This pack removes the clear open feeling of the world, replacing it with detailed visuals and an aura of adventure. Animals and monsters are given a much more MMO-esque look, and the foliage is much thicker, making the landscape slightly more enticing to explore.

Jicklus Resource Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

If the heavy fantasy atmosphere of Epic Adventures is too much for you, consider giving the Jicklus texture pack a try. While this pack’s “realism visuals” will not blow you away, it offers slightly more detailed block designs with a richer and more crisp feeling. The slight increase in detail will definitely enrich your experience from a graphical perspective.

LB Photo Realism Reload Resource Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

LB Photo Realism Reload is by far one of the most “gamey, realistic-looking” resource packs for Minecraft, with its almost Lego-like textures for its blocks. While there is a slight uncanny fakeness to the designs of this pack, there is definitely enough variety in what LB Photo Realism offers to make Minecraft look like something more akin to the Thief series from the early 2000s.

Mizuno’s 16 Craft Resource Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to Jicklus, Mizuno’s 16 Craft Resource Pack does not graphically bring much to the table, but it changes the visuals of Minecraft into something more realistic in terms of color palettes. If you think the blocky sandbox world is too green and blue for your tastes, Mizuno’s 16 texture pack turns up the color contrast for yellow and brown.

Optimum Realism Resource Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the opposite end of Jicklus and Mizuno’s, we have Optimum Realism, a texture overhaul that takes things much further with its design. If you are familiar with the detailed yet sharp, realistic look of 7 Days to Die, Optimum Realism offers a similar visual effect for your Minecraft experience.

Patrix Resource Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

If there was an award for the most uniquely designed realistic texture packs for Minecraft, that prize would certainly go to Patrix. Depending on what your GPU can handle, pairing Patrix with optimal shaders can turn Minecraft from Notch’s pixel-block sandbox to a stylized World of Warcraft-like landscape with Cyberpunk 2077 graphics. Of course, the higher-resolution options are only available for Patreon members.

PixelBos Resource Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

PixelBos provides a much tamer approach compared to Patrix, offering block designs that look like a combination of something you’d see in Zelda and the 3D Mario games. Be prepared for textures much denser than what you might be used to.

Realistico Resource Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like Optimum Realism and Patrix, Realistico is another premium-based resource pack that offers amazingly detailed textures for those willing to pay a few dollars. Even the foliage in the free version is quite stunning.

Stylized Resource Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stylized Resource Pack, or “StylizedResourcePack,” goes above and beyond the straightforward “realistifying” of Minecraft’s visuals and completely changes the look of textures, making the game almost indistinguishable from the original. This resource pack is perfect for those looking to play Minecraft in a whole new way.

Umsoea Resource Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

From our perspective, Umsoea is hands down the best-looking realistic Minecraft texture pack on our list, but it is also the least reliable to work with. Not only is the creator’s Patreon a challenge to navigate, but you likely need to borrow a PC from NASA to achieve the visual fidelity of the pack’s showcases seen on YouTube. Nevertheless, if you manage to get this pack to work correctly and have a fire extinguisher nearby for your GPU, your eyes will be beyond blessed.