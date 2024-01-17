Baldur’s Gate 3 – How to Find and Recover the Blue Jay’s Nest in BG3

The side quests in Baldur’s Gate 3 never stop coming. During Act 1, you’ll be taking requests from Tieflings, Druids, and even birds.

Thanks to the magic of the Speak with Animals spell, you can have a little chat with a Blue Jay in Mountain Pass who has something to say about Giant Eagles and their nest-robbing behavior. You can either ignore him or join forces with the Blue Jay to reclaim his nest in exchange for a reward. In this guide, I’ll help you find the Blue Jay and decide whether you should reclaim his nest from the Giant Eagles in BG3.

How to Find the Blue Jay in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Blue Jay is on the Rosymorn Monastery Trail (X: -61; Y: -21) in BG3. Cast Speak with Animals or use a scroll to hear what this feathered friend has to say.

The poor fellow is staying at a stolen nest because a Giant Eagle has actually occupied his nest. After hearing him go on a rant on why he despites Eagles so much, he asks you to reclaim the Blue Jay Nest for him in BG3.

Blue Jay Nest Location in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Blue Jay’s Nest, currently occupied by a Giant Eagle, can be found on the roof of the Rosymorn Monastery in BG3.

You’ll have to break your way in via the front door’s broken window and defeat a couple of Kobolds to access the back garden and climb your way up from there.

Once you get to the roof, you’ll spot a Giant Eagle and her hatchling sitting atop the nest in BG3. You can talk your way out of the first approach, but you’ll instantly aggro it if you go near the nest twice. If you haven’t long-rested, the Speak with Animals spell you cast on yourself to speak with the Blue Jay should still work with the Giant Eagle.

If you successfully persuade the Giant Eagle to let you grab the hammer nearby, she’ll just lay down and let you snatch it. The Blue Jay will seize the opportunity and kill them in one hit.

Should You Kill the Giant Eagles for the Blue Jay in Baldur’s Gate 3?

While the game doesn’t outright say it, I don’t buy for a second that this massive Giant Eagle nest actually belongs to the Blue Jay in BG3. It seems the Blue Jay just wanted the penthouse suite in the Mountain Pass.

The rewards for leading a mother and her hatchling to their death won’t make you feel any better, either. After digging up Blue Jay’s Find at X: 50; Y: -20, you’ll only get a ruby, some dyes, and a couple of coins.

All in all, I don’t think you should kill the Giant Eagles for the Blue Jay in BG3. In fact, I think you should definitely turn him into tonight’s camp supplies.

