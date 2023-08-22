Baldurs Gate 3: All Missable Side Quests & Content in Act 1
Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled to the brim with content, and Act 1 quests can be missed if you are powering through the story.
It’s no secret that Baldur’s Gate 3 is overflowing with content. Every corner is filled with a secret side quest that’s pretty easy to miss. After all, platinum-ing the game would take no less than 200 hours. Still, with the excitement of all the new mechanics, characters, and world, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and start skipping content.
One thing leads to the next, and suddenly, you might find yourself rushing to a new area, feeling like maybe some knots were left untied in the previous one. This guide helps you 100% complete the Wilderness, Underdark, and Mountain Pass areas in Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 1.
Baldur’s Gate 3: Wilderness Side Quests in Act 1
|Side Quest
|Where to Start
|Map Location
|Feed or Kill the Dying Mind Flayer
|Speak to the Mind Flayer near the crashed Nautiloid in Ravaged Beach.
|Enter the Tiefling Kids’ Hideout
|Find the concealed entrance behind Mattis’ store.
|Buy The Lucky Ring
|Interact with Mattis at The Hollow.
|Free Sazza The Goblin
|Speak with the Goblin Prisoner at The Hollow.
|Heal Padirna’s Legs
|Speak with the woman in the locked storage room at The Hollow.
|Save Nadira
|Look for Nadira in the Emerald Grove gates.
|Steal the Sacred Idol
|In Emerald Grove, steal the sacred idol from the Druids.
|Expose Kagha
|Lockpick and read the contents of Kagha’s Chest in the Emerald Grove.
|Speak to the Strange Ox
|Interact with the Strange Ox in the Emerald Grove.
|Find and Recruit Scratch
|Look for a white dog next to their dead owner in the Forest.
|Make a deal with or kill Auntie Ethel to save Mayrina
|Head to the Sunlit Wetlands and speak with Auntie Ethel.
|Steal Spider Eggs from Nest
|Stick your hand in the spiderling nest south of Emerald Grove.
|Recruit Withers in the Dank Crypt
|Head to the chapel ruins near Roadside Cliffs Sigil Circle and find a way into the Dank Crypt.
|Rescue and Recruit the Owlbear Cub
|Interact with the Owlbear cub in the Goblin camp.
|Solve the Defiled Temple Puzzle
|Inside the Goblin Camp, look for the Defiled Temple Puzzle.
|Recruit Volo and get the Ersatz Eye
|Rescue Volo from the Goblins and ask him to remove the parasite.
|Rescue First Druid Halsin
|Look for Halsin in the Worg Pens in the Goblin Camp.
|Explore the Cellar to find the Necromancy of Thay
|In the Blighted Village, explore the cellar to find a secret necromancy tome.
|Recruit the Ogres
|Speak with the Ogres near the Blighted Village and pass some perception checks to recruit them.
|Rescue the Windmill Gnome
|Speak to the goblins near the Blighted Village’s windmill to save the prisoner gnome.
|Open or Return the Caravan Strongbox
|Get the Caravan Strongbox from the Gnolls in the Risen Road’s cave.
|Free Oskar Fevras
|Find the Zhentarim Hideout and speak with Brem.
|Save Mol
|Save Mol from the Harpies in the Secluded Cove.
Baldur’s Gate 3: Underdark Side Quests in Act 1
|Side Quest
|Where to Start
|Map Location
|Solve the Eyes on the Wall Puzzle
|Enter the Underdark and solve the puzzle on the entrance’s left.
|Enter the Arcane Tower
|Head southwest from the Underdark entrance to find the Arcane Tower.
|Side with Spaw
|Talk to Spaw at the Myconid Colony in the Underdark.
|Free the Gnomes
|Free the Gnomes from the Duergars at the Underdark’s beach.
|Deliver Nere’s Head
|Speak with Spaw or Glut after defeating the Duergars.
|Find the Adamantine Forge
|Find this legendary forge hidden in the Underdark.
|Cure Thulla
|Speak with Thulla, the poisoned Gnome, in the Myconid Colony.
Baldur’s Gate 3: Mountain Pass Side Quests in Act 1
|Side Quest
|Where to Start
|Map Location
|Steal the Githyanki Egg
|Speak with Lady Esther in Rosymorn Monastery.
|Get the Blood of Lathander Legendary
|Inside Rosymorn Monastery, interact with the puzzle on the second floor.