Black Myth Wukong - Complete boss order
Guides
Black Myth: Wukong

Order Of All The Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

Here is your checklist for beating every single boss in Black Myth Wukong.
Irfan Ansari
|

Published: Aug 22, 2024 07:42 am

The boss order in Black Myth: Wukong is crucial to your progression, as each encounter is designed for specific skills and player levels. Facing a secret boss while under-leveled can result in a quick defeat while returning to an earlier boss after advancing through later chapters might make the fight too easy. Therefore, for a balanced challenge in the game, check out the order of all the bosses in Black Myth Wukong.

Recommended Videos

All Chapter 1 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

  1. Erlang, the Sacred Divinity (Tutorial Boss)
  2. Bullguard
  3. Guangzhi
  4. Wandering Wight
  5. Lingxuzi
  6. Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang
  7. Guangmou
  8. Whiteclad Noble
  9. Elder Jinchi (Hidden)
  10. Red Loong (Hidden)
  11. Black Wind King
  12. Black Bear Guai

All Chapter 2 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

  1. Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw
  2. Earth Wolf
  3. King of Flowing Sands & Second Rat Prince
  4. First Prince of Flowing Sands
  5. Man-in-Stone
  6. Mother of Stones
  7. Stone Vanguard
  8. Shigandang
  9. Tiger Vanguard
  10. Tiger’s Acolyte
  11. Mad Tiger
  12. Gore-Eye Daoist
  13. Yellow-Robed Squire
  14. “Tiger Vanguard”
  15. Black Loong
  16. Fuban
  17. Yellow Wind Sage

All Chapter 3 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

  1. Macaque Chief
  2. Kang-Jin Loong
  3. Captain Lotus-Vision
  4. Captain Wise-Voice
  5. Macaque Chief
  6. Kang-Jin Star
  7. Cyan Loong
  8. Chen Loong
  9. Yin Tiger
  10. Apramana Bat
  11. Non-White
  12. Non-Able
  13. Old Ginseng Guai
  14. Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang
  15. Green-Capped Martialist
  16. Captain Kalpa-Wave
  17. Non-Pure
  18. Non-Void
  19. Monk from the Sea
  20. Macaque Chief – Final Encounter
  21. Yellowbrow

All Chapter 4 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

  1. Second Sister
  2. Elder Amourworm
  3. Venom Daoist
  4. Centipede Guai
  5. Buddha’s Right Hand
  6. Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw
  7. Zhu Bajie
  8. Violet Spider
  9. Commander Beetle
  10. Fungiwoman
  11. Venom Daoist
  12. The Scorpionlord
  13. Daoist Mi
  14. Duskveil
  15. Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master

All Chapter 5 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

  1. Pale-Axe Stalwart
  2. Brown-Iron Cart
  3. Gray-Bronze Cart
  4. Father of Stones
  5. Quick as Fire, Fast as Wind
  6. Flint Chief
  7. Cloudy Mist, Misty Cloud
  8. Keeper Of Flaming Mountains & Ying- Yang Fish
  9. Crimson-Silver Cart
  10. Rusty-Gold Cart
  11. Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai
  12. Baw-Lang-Lang
  13. Top Takes Bottom, Bottom Takes Top
  14. Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast
  15. Red Boy & Yaksha King

All Chapter 6 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

  1. Supreme Inspector
  2. Poison Chief (x2)
  3. Water-Wood Beast
  4. Son of Stones
  5. Lang-Baw-Baw
  6. Giant Shigandang
  7. Gold Armored Rhino
  8. Cloudtreading Deer
  9. Feng-Tail General
  10. Emerald-Armed Mantis
  11. Stone Monkey & The Great Sage’s Broken Shell

That is every boss and the complete order you should approach bosses in Black Myth Wukong. Before you leave, why not check out Black Myth Wukong: how to enter waterfall & sand wall, and how to help man in stone guides?

