The boss order in Black Myth: Wukong is crucial to your progression, as each encounter is designed for specific skills and player levels. Facing a secret boss while under-leveled can result in a quick defeat while returning to an earlier boss after advancing through later chapters might make the fight too easy. Therefore, for a balanced challenge in the game, check out the order of all the bosses in Black Myth Wukong.
All Chapter 1 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong
- Erlang, the Sacred Divinity (Tutorial Boss)
- Bullguard
- Guangzhi
- Wandering Wight
- Lingxuzi
- Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang
- Guangmou
- Whiteclad Noble
- Elder Jinchi (Hidden)
- Red Loong (Hidden)
- Black Wind King
- Black Bear Guai
All Chapter 2 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong
- Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw
- Earth Wolf
- King of Flowing Sands & Second Rat Prince
- First Prince of Flowing Sands
- Man-in-Stone
- Mother of Stones
- Stone Vanguard
- Shigandang
- Tiger Vanguard
- Tiger’s Acolyte
- Mad Tiger
- Gore-Eye Daoist
- Yellow-Robed Squire
- “Tiger Vanguard”
- Black Loong
- Fuban
- Yellow Wind Sage
All Chapter 3 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong
- Macaque Chief
- Kang-Jin Loong
- Captain Lotus-Vision
- Captain Wise-Voice
- Macaque Chief
- Kang-Jin Star
- Cyan Loong
- Chen Loong
- Yin Tiger
- Apramana Bat
- Non-White
- Non-Able
- Old Ginseng Guai
- Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang
- Green-Capped Martialist
- Captain Kalpa-Wave
- Non-Pure
- Non-Void
- Monk from the Sea
- Macaque Chief – Final Encounter
- Yellowbrow
All Chapter 4 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong
- Second Sister
- Elder Amourworm
- Venom Daoist
- Centipede Guai
- Buddha’s Right Hand
- Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw
- Zhu Bajie
- Violet Spider
- Commander Beetle
- Fungiwoman
- Venom Daoist
- The Scorpionlord
- Daoist Mi
- Duskveil
- Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master
All Chapter 5 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong
- Pale-Axe Stalwart
- Brown-Iron Cart
- Gray-Bronze Cart
- Father of Stones
- Quick as Fire, Fast as Wind
- Flint Chief
- Cloudy Mist, Misty Cloud
- Keeper Of Flaming Mountains & Ying- Yang Fish
- Crimson-Silver Cart
- Rusty-Gold Cart
- Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai
- Baw-Lang-Lang
- Top Takes Bottom, Bottom Takes Top
- Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast
- Red Boy & Yaksha King
All Chapter 6 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong
- Supreme Inspector
- Poison Chief (x2)
- Water-Wood Beast
- Son of Stones
- Lang-Baw-Baw
- Giant Shigandang
- Gold Armored Rhino
- Cloudtreading Deer
- Feng-Tail General
- Emerald-Armed Mantis
- Stone Monkey & The Great Sage’s Broken Shell
That is every boss and the complete order you should approach bosses in Black Myth Wukong. Before you leave, why not check out Black Myth Wukong: how to enter waterfall & sand wall, and how to help man in stone guides?
Published: Aug 22, 2024 07:42 am