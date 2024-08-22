The boss order in Black Myth: Wukong is crucial to your progression, as each encounter is designed for specific skills and player levels. Facing a secret boss while under-leveled can result in a quick defeat while returning to an earlier boss after advancing through later chapters might make the fight too easy. Therefore, for a balanced challenge in the game, check out the order of all the bosses in Black Myth Wukong.

All Chapter 1 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Erlang, the Sacred Divinity (Tutorial Boss) Bullguard Guangzhi Wandering Wight Lingxuzi Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang Guangmou Whiteclad Noble Elder Jinchi (Hidden) Red Loong (Hidden) Black Wind King Black Bear Guai

All Chapter 2 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw Earth Wolf King of Flowing Sands & Second Rat Prince First Prince of Flowing Sands Man-in-Stone Mother of Stones Stone Vanguard Shigandang Tiger Vanguard Tiger’s Acolyte Mad Tiger Gore-Eye Daoist Yellow-Robed Squire “Tiger Vanguard” Black Loong Fuban Yellow Wind Sage

All Chapter 3 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Macaque Chief Kang-Jin Loong Captain Lotus-Vision Captain Wise-Voice Macaque Chief Kang-Jin Star Cyan Loong Chen Loong Yin Tiger Apramana Bat Non-White Non-Able Old Ginseng Guai Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang Green-Capped Martialist Captain Kalpa-Wave Non-Pure Non-Void Monk from the Sea Macaque Chief – Final Encounter Yellowbrow

All Chapter 4 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Second Sister Elder Amourworm Venom Daoist Centipede Guai Buddha’s Right Hand Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw Zhu Bajie Violet Spider Commander Beetle Fungiwoman Venom Daoist The Scorpionlord Daoist Mi Duskveil Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master

All Chapter 5 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Pale-Axe Stalwart Brown-Iron Cart Gray-Bronze Cart Father of Stones Quick as Fire, Fast as Wind Flint Chief Cloudy Mist, Misty Cloud Keeper Of Flaming Mountains & Ying- Yang Fish Crimson-Silver Cart Rusty-Gold Cart Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai Baw-Lang-Lang Top Takes Bottom, Bottom Takes Top Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast Red Boy & Yaksha King

All Chapter 6 Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Supreme Inspector Poison Chief (x2) Water-Wood Beast Son of Stones Lang-Baw-Baw Giant Shigandang Gold Armored Rhino Cloudtreading Deer Feng-Tail General Emerald-Armed Mantis Stone Monkey & The Great Sage’s Broken Shell

That is every boss and the complete order you should approach bosses in Black Myth Wukong.

