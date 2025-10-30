Complete ARC Raiders Skill Tree Guide [Best Path, Respec, & More]

The Skill Tree is one of the most essential progression mechanics in ARC Raiders, providing you with passive boosts as you upgrade it, allowing you to make every next run that much better. In our ARC Raider Skill Tree guide below, we’ll cover how the Skill Tree works and how to earn Skill Points, all the nodes and their levels of importance, best Skill Trees to focus on and best Skill Tree builds, how to respec, and other important progression information.

How the Skill Tree Works in ARC Raiders

Skill Tree is a mechanic in ARC Raiders that allows you to unlock special perks for your characters by spending Skill Points. There are three Skill Trees ( Conditioning , Mobility , and Survival ), each specializing in different kinds of perks. Unlocking nodes requires you to invest at least 1 point in the previous node. Some nodes have total requirements (e.g. 15 Points in Survival.).

How do You Earn Skill Points?

You earn Skill Points by increasing your Raider Level. One level up grants you one Skill Point, and the current maximum number of Skill Points obtainable from level ups is 75. There might be alternative ways to earn Skill Points added to the game in the future, related to events, quests, Expedition Projects, etc.

All Conditioning Skill Tree Nodes

Node Effect Requirements Max

Points Value Used To The Weight Wearing a shield doesn’t slow you down as much. None 5 4/5 Blast-Born Your hearing is less affected by nearby explosions. Used To The Weight 5 2/5 Gentle Pressure You make less noise when breaching. Used To The Weight 5 4/5 Fight or Flight When you’re hurt in combat, regain a fixed amount of stamina. Has cooldown between uses. Blast-Born 5 1/5 Proficient Pryer Breaching doors and containers takes less time. Gentle Pressure 5 5/5 Survivor’s Stamina When you’re critically hurt, your stamina regenerates faster. Fight or Flight

15 Points in Conditioning 1 2/5 Unburdened Roll If your shield breaks, your first Dodge Roll within a few seconds does not cost stamina. Proficient Pryer

15 Points in Conditioning 1 3/5 Downed But Determined When you’re downed, it takes longer before you collapse. Survivor’s Stamina 5 1/5 A Little Extra Breaching an object generates resources. Survivor’s Stamina

Unburdened Roll 1 1/5 Effortless Swing Meele abilities cost less stamina. Unburdened Roll 5 1/5 Turtle Crawl While downed, you take less damage. Downed But Determined 5 1/5 Loaded Arms Your equipped weapon has less impact on your encumbrance. A Little Extra 1 5/5 Sky-Clearing Swing You deal more melee damage to drones. Effortless Swing 5 0/5 Back on Your Feet When you’re critically hurt, your health regenerates until a certain limit. Turtle Crawl

Loaded Arms

36 Points in Conditioning 1 1/5 Flyswatter Wasps and Turrets can now be destroyed with a single melee attack. Loaded Arms

Sky-Clearing Swing

36 Points in Conditioning 1 0/5

All Mobility Skill Tree Nodes

Node Effect Requirements Max

Points Value Nimble Climber You can climb and vault more quickly. None 5 1/5 Marathon Runner Moving around costs less stamina. Nimble Climber 5 5/5 Slip and Slide You can slide further and faster. Nimble Climber 5 1/5 Youthful Lungs Increase your max stamina. Marathon Runner 5 5/5 Sturdy Ankles You take less fall damage when falling from a non-lethal height. Slip and Slide 5 3/5 Carry the Momentum After a Sprint Dodge Roll, sprinting does not consume stamina for a short time. Has a cooldown between uses. Youthful Lungs

15 Points in Mobility 1 5/5 Calming Stroll While walking, your stamina regenerates as if you were standing still. Sturdy Ankles

15 Points in Mobility 1 4/5 Effortless Roll Dodge Rolls cost less stamina. Carry the Momentum 5 2/5 Crawl Before You Walk When you’re downed, you crawl faster. Carry the Momentum

Calming Stroll 5 0/5 Off the Wall You can Wall Leap further. Calming Stroll 5 1/5 Heroic Leap You can Sprint Dodge Roll further. Effortless Roll 5 1/5 Vigorous Vaulter Vaulting is no longer slowed down while exhausted. Crawl Before You Walk 1 0/5 Ready to Roll When falling, your timing window to perform a Recovery Roll is increased. Off the Wall 5 1/5 Vaults on Vaults on Vaults Vaulting no longer costs stamina. Heroic Leap

Vigorous Vaulter

36 Points in Mobility 1 1/5 Vault Spring Lets you jump at the end of a vault. Vigorous Vaulter

Ready to Roll

36 Points in Mobility 1 0/5

All Survival Skill Tree Nodes

Node Effect Requirements Max

Points Value Agile Croucher Your movement speed while crouching is increased. None 5 5/5 Looter’s Instinct When searching a container, loot is revealed faster. Agile Croucher 5 5/5 Revitalizing Squat Stamina regeneration while crouched is increased. Agile Croucher 5 2/5 Silent Scavenger You make less noise when looting. Looter’s Instinct 5 5/5 In-Round Crafting Unlocks the ability to field-craft items while topside. Revitalizing Squat 1 5/5 Suffer in Silence While critically hurt, your movement makes less noise. Silent Scavenger

15 Points in Survival 1 3/5 Good as New While under a healing effect, stamina regeneration is increased. In-Round Crafting

15 Points in Survival 1 3/5 Broad Shoulders Increases the maximum weight you can carry. Suffer in Silence 5 5/5 Traveling Tinkerer Unlocks additional items to field craft. Suffer in Silence

Good as New 1 3/5 Stubborn Mule Your stamina regeneration is less affected by being over-encumbered. Good as New 5 4/5 Looter’s Luck While looting, there’s a chance to reveal twice as many items at once. Broad Shoulders 5 5/5 One Raider’s Scraps When looting Raider containers, you have a small chance of finding additional field-crafted items. Traveling Tinkerer 5 0/5 Three Deep Breaths After an ability drains your stamina, you recover more quickly. Stubborn Mule 5 2/5 Security Breach Lets you breach Security Lockers. Looter’s Luck

One Raider’s Scraps

36 Points in Survival 1 5/5 Minesweeper Mines and explosive deployables can be defused when in close proximity. One Raider’s Scraps

Three Deep Breaths

36 Points in Survival 1 0/5

Best Skill Tree Build in ARC Raiders [Best Upgrade Route]

In the table below, you’ll find the currently strongest Skill Tree build in ARC Raiders, tailored for maximum performance and gain from each Skill Tree. The main focuses are movement, breaching, looting, and quietness. All of those three are the most important things in ARC Raiders. Here is the build, with all 75 Skill points allocated:

Conditioning Mobility Survival Total: 22 Points

Used to the Weight [5/5]

Gentle Pressure [5/5]

Profficient Pryer [5/5]

Unburdened Roll [1/1]

A Little Extra [1/5]

Loaded Arms [5/5] Total: 16 Points

Nimble Climber [1/5]

Marathon Runner [5/5]

Slip and Slide [1/5]

Youthful Lungs [5/5]

Sturdy Ankles [3/5]

Carry the Momentum [1/1]

Calming Stroll [1/1] Total: 37 Points

Agile Croucher [5/5]

Looter’s Instinct [5/5]

Revitalizing Squat [5/5]

Silent Scavenger [5/5]

In-Round Crafting [1/1]

Suffer in Silence [1/1]

Good as New [1/1]

Broad Shoulders [5/5]

Stubborn Mule [5/5]

Traveling Tinkerer [1/1]

Looter’s Luck [1/1]

Three Deep Breaths [1/5]

Security Breach [1/1]

What Are the Best Skill Trees to Invest In?

Generally, the best Skill Tree to invest in is Survival . The second-best option is the Mobility tree. The Survival tree provides a lot of perks related to Looting, Regeneration, and Inventory, which are all the most important mechanics in ARC Raiders. On the other hand, the Mobility tree has bonuses related to Movement Speed, Stamina Regeneration, and Max Stamina, which will allow you to navigate the map and loot much quicker.

How to Reset Skill Points & Respec in ARC Raiders

You can reset your character, including your Skill Tree and Skill Points you spent by completing Expedition Projects, available after you reach Level 20. Expedition Projects will require you to turn in resources and complete different quests. They last 8 weeks, and on the final week, you’ll be able to finalize them and reset your character (they work similarly to wipes in Escape From Tarkov).

Once you finish an Expedition, your character’s levels, skills, items, etc., will be reset, and you’ll gain account boosts lasting throughout the next Expedition, and beyond if you complete them consecutively. If you fail to complete all the Expedition tasks, your character will be preserved, and you’ll be able to finalize it and reset your character on the next finalization window.

Basically, if you want to reset your Skill Tree in ARC Raiders and get permanent boosts, you’ll need to complete Expedition Projects (wipe). If you don’t want to wipe, just don’t complete the Expedition Projects, and continue with your current character. However, you’ll be missing out on special boosts that may even include extra Skill Points.

ARC Raiders Skill Tree FAQ

Q: What is the maximum number of Skill Points you can have? A: The current maximum level in ARC Raiders is 75, and therefore, the maximum number of Skill Points is 75. This limit might be increased in the future via Expedition Projects, updates, etc.

Q: What are the best Skill Tree paths to invest in? A: The best Skill Tree path to invest in is Survival, followed by Mobility. The Conditioning path is the least important, as it doesn’t have many meaningful perks.

Q: Can you unlock the whole Skill Tree? A: No, you can’t unlock the whole Skill Tree in ARC Raiders right now. There are simply not enough Skill Points to do that. That might change in the future, once more ways to earn Skill Points are added to the game.

That concludes our ultimate ARC Raiders Skill Tree guide. For more guides, be sure to bookmark Gamepur and visit the Guides category. Also, make sure to join the official ARC Raiders Discord server to find people to play with and stay up-to-date on all the new events!

