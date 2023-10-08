Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 MGB Tactical Nuke Killstreak Explained

Of all the killstreaks in a Call of Duty game, the nuke is the most impressive. It deals insane amounts of damage and is a fair reward for the sheer amount of work that players need to put into the game to actually trigger it.

The MGB Tactical Nuke Killstreak is no less impressive in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and is something players can pull off relatively easily once they get to grips with the flow of the multiplayer mode. It still takes skill, though, because it’s a powerful reward that only the truly deserving will get to use.

How to Get the MGB Tactical Nuke Killstreak in CoD: Modern Warfare 3

To get the MGB Tactical Nuke Killstreak in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, players must get 30 kills with their weapons or equipment. Anything else won’t count towards the total count. This is higher than previous CoD titles but feels fair, given the increased skill level of players today.

Once players select and use the killstreak, their Operator will type in a code on a tablet. This triggers a plane to appear overhead and drop the nuke onto the map. From there, it’s a pretty short few seconds for everyone in the game to watch as the end of the game approaches from the sky.

What Happens When You Call the MGB Tactical Nuke Killstreak in CoD: Modern Warfare 3

When players get and use the MGB Tactical Nuke Killstreak in CoD: Modern Warfare 3, a nuclear bomb drops onto the map. Once it hits, the team the player who called the nuke is on will win the match, regardless of the score. The only way to beat the nuke is to hit the total point cap before it drops, which is impossible in most cases.

Who Was The First Person to Get the MGB Tactical Nuke Killstreak in CoD: Modern Warfare 3

While a few players probably got the MGB Tactical Nuke Killstreak before them, the first player to broadcast it to their audience was Scump of Team Optic. After picking up enough kills, they triggered the nuke and did their best to last until it crashed down and decimated the competition. We think it’s quite apt that it was a pro player to show off this feat first since they’ll be gunning for it when the pro league and Ranked Play begin.

As can be seen in the post above, they were incredibly excited about this. The nuke was first triggered during the open beta weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This was at the point when only those who had pre-ordered for PlayStation could play, so very few people were in the game, relatively speaking.