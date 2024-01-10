Thanks to Baldur’s Gate 3 massive map, you’ll probably spend hundreds of hours exploring each Act. However, no Act has a bigger map than Act 1 of BG3.

Regardless of how many times you’ve explored the Putrid Bog, the Underdark, and the Golbin Camp, you’ll always want to go back to the beginning of BG3. It reminds me of innocent times when my only concern was a tiny tadpole in my brain. In my experience, I realized I wanted to return to Act 1 when I noticed I had missed the Owlbear Cub at the Goblin Camp and also when I realized that I wanted to explore both the Underdark and the Mountain Pass. Because I’m a masochist like that. Whether it’s because you missed one of the side quests in Act 1 or because you just need a quick hit of nostalgia, the question remains: can you go back to Act 1 in Baldur’s Gate 3 if you’ve already moved on to Act 2 or Act 3?

Can You Go Back to Act 1’s Map in Baldur’s Gate 3?

You can go back to Act 1 locations as long as you haven’t reached Act 3 in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, keep in mind that most of the characters won’t be there, as their story will have moved on elsewhere, just like yours did.

I tried looking for the Tiefling kids’ hideout after entering Act 2, and the Tieflings were completely gone by then.

If you’re in Act 2 of BG3 and want to go back to Act 1’s map, you can either fast travel or manually make your way back through either the Underdark or The Mountain Pass until you return to The Wilderness, the starting area in Baldur’s Gate 3.

If you’re in Act 3 of BG3, however, there is no way to go back to Act 1 or Act 2 areas. Once you leave the Shadow-Cursed Lands and enter Rivington, Baldur’s Gate is all there is left for you to explore. Unless you feel like starting from scratch or reloading a previous safe, that is.

The best time to get all your Act 1 side quests and companion quests done is before entering the Shadowfell to complete Shar’s trials. When I got there, Lae’zel barked my way and asked me to clear her personal companion quest back at the Rosymorn Monastery before proceeding with the main quest.