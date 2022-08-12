Can you hide the chat in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

When it comes to MMOs, there’s always going to be a chat for players to talk to each in other in. However, if you’re in a cutscene or constantly seeing spam messages about “free currency,” it’s going to get on your nerves. Thankfully, there is a way to hide the chat in Tower of Fantasy. So, if you’re looking to remove the chat in Tower of Fantasy, here are the steps that you’ll need to take.

How to hide the chat in Tower of Fantasy

To hide the chat, you’ll need to go to your Settings page. To do this, press the ESC key on your keyboard. Or if you’re playing on mobile, tap the icon in the upper right-hand corner that has three hexagons stacked on top of each other. Once you’re in the Settings, look under Display Preferences for Main Page Chat Display. Turn this off. By turning this off, the chat will disappear from your screen. However, that doesn’t completely disable the chat for you. If you want to talk to someone, you can still do that. All you have to do is press the Enter on your keyboard or click on the chat icon if you’re on mobile and then the chat will be pop up for you.

How to hide specific chat channels in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to disable a particular channel, you can do that as well. You’ll first need to open up the chat. Once you do that, click on the gear in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen. From there, untick the channels you don’t want shown to you. Then hit ok.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to block peoples’ chat messages in Tower of Fantasy

If you’re more annoyed with getting spam messages from users, there’s a way to block for you to stop seeing their posts in the chat. To do this, you’ll need to open up the chat by pressing the Enter key or tapping on the chat icon. Then, click on the icon of the user who you wish to block. You’ll get a little pop-up showing off their information. What you want to do here is click on the red button that says Blacklist. By adding a user to your blacklist, that person will no longer be able to send you whispers. However, you will still see their messages in the World chat.