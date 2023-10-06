CoD: Modern Warfare 3 – What Is Fetching Account Data to Platform?

A returning error code from Modern Warfare 2 to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is “Fetching Account Data to Platform.” This was a reoccurring problem in Modern Warfare 2, and it’s come back for Modern Warfare 3.

We imagine the issue between Call of Duty games is the same, and many fans share that the problem requires the same solution. Here’s what you need to know about the “Fetch Account Data to Platform” error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and what you can do about it.

How to Fix “Fetching Account Data to Platform” Error in Modern Warfare 3

Image via Activision

The “Fetching Account Data to Platform” is an error code that typically locks you to the screen, preventing you from bypassing it in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. You’ll be stuck on the screen, watching it load, with nothing happening at all. You won’t be able to do much else beyond it, but there are a few ways you can tackle this issue, and it does require you to mess with your console.

When this happens, close out of the MW3 application, and close it. If you’re playing on a console, try to return to the main screen of your platform, and close it down. If you’re playing on a PC, you might need to force close the Modern 3 application through your Task Manager. After closing out of the game, try reloading it, and see if this resolves the issue. Typically, forcing the game to restart does the trick, but this issue has sometimes remained persistent for some MW3 players.

If the issue continues, a more drastic approach will be to close out of Modern Warfare 3 one more time, and then restart your console. You can choose to restart it, or shut it down and let it rest for a minute before starting it back up again. You can then try running the Modern Warfare 3 application one more time. Hopefully, this has cleared up the issue, but this is sometimes connected to server issues with the Activision team.

When the “Fetching Account Data to Platform” continues to happen for Call of Duty, there’s a larger issue going on. The servers for the game itself are experiencing issues, and you’ll want to check Call of Duty Twitter or Activision Support Twitter, which is usually good for sharing current issues happening within the community.

After trying all of these methods, if you’re still experiencing problems with the “Fetching Account Data to Platform” error in Modern Warfare 3, it might be a good idea to reach out to the support team. You can find that section on the Activision Support page for Modern Warfare 3, and see if you can’t connect with a customer support representative to assist you further.