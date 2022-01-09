Collection of Dragons and Snakes World Quest guide – Genshin Impact

The Collection of Dragons and Snakes is a new world quest in the new area Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact. Enkanomiya is a new location introduced in Version 2.4 and brings tons of new world quests like this one to the table. Be sure to switch to Evernight before beginning this quest.

The world quest is located here, in The Narrows. Talk to the spirit pictured below to begin the quest, where you’ll be tasked with collecting five lost books.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The five books are scattered all over. Some are rewards for other quests, and some aren’t even in Enkanomiya. Here are where you can find the five lost books.

Before Sun and Moon

You get this book as a reward in the Antigonus quest. Note, you do not have to complete this quest all the way. You’ll end up with the book halfway through the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hydrological Studies in Byakuyakoku

Screenshot by Gamepur

This book is obtained as a reward from the Date’s Challenge quest. Once you complete the quest, you’ll gain the reward.

The Serpent and Drakes of Tokoyokoku

This book is simple to find. Teleport to Inazuma City and head to the Yae Publishing House. You can buy the book for only 1,500 Mora.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In The Light, Beneath the Shadow

To collect this book, you need to solve a sort of puzzle. Make sure Enkanomiya is in Evernight before proceeding. Find this Ruin Guard pictured below. You can recognize him as he’ll be sitting next to two exploding barrels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a triangular mechanism glowing blue to the right of you. Hit it. Change the time of day to Whitenight. (There’s a machine to change the time of day south of the hidden room.) The triangular mechanism previously unlit will now be hittable.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hit the second triangular mechanism. There’s an Exquisite Chest in the room you just unlocked, but it won’t give you the book. You’ll notice there’s a glowing yellow light above the chest. Run back and swap back to Evernight. Head back to where the Exquisite Chest was.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The glowing light is now gone. Climb the wall. Once you activate the Sigils, it will light up with a pattern. Memorize these patterns, or use the picture for reference below. You’ll need to head to a location and activate an Altar Pattern in the correct order.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, teleport here in the Serpent’s Heart.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you recognize the patterns above, you should be able to proceed. Enter the blue walls in the order that was previously indicated. (There will be some glowing lights already there — ignore them!) Once you solve the puzzle, a chest will appear with the book.

Bathysmal Vishap Experimental Records

The final book will require you to complete the Tricolor File world quest. At the completion of the quest, you’ll obtain the book.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can now turn in the books back to Ema. Return the books to their original places. A picture frame will change. You can recollect the books, and obtain a Luxurious Chest and Key Sigil.