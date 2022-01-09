Collection of Dragons and Snakes World Quest guide – Genshin Impact
A literary hunt.
The Collection of Dragons and Snakes is a new world quest in the new area Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact. Enkanomiya is a new location introduced in Version 2.4 and brings tons of new world quests like this one to the table. Be sure to switch to Evernight before beginning this quest.
The world quest is located here, in The Narrows. Talk to the spirit pictured below to begin the quest, where you’ll be tasked with collecting five lost books.
The five books are scattered all over. Some are rewards for other quests, and some aren’t even in Enkanomiya. Here are where you can find the five lost books.
Before Sun and Moon
You get this book as a reward in the Antigonus quest. Note, you do not have to complete this quest all the way. You’ll end up with the book halfway through the quest.
Hydrological Studies in Byakuyakoku
This book is obtained as a reward from the Date’s Challenge quest. Once you complete the quest, you’ll gain the reward.
The Serpent and Drakes of Tokoyokoku
This book is simple to find. Teleport to Inazuma City and head to the Yae Publishing House. You can buy the book for only 1,500 Mora.
In The Light, Beneath the Shadow
To collect this book, you need to solve a sort of puzzle. Make sure Enkanomiya is in Evernight before proceeding. Find this Ruin Guard pictured below. You can recognize him as he’ll be sitting next to two exploding barrels.
There’s a triangular mechanism glowing blue to the right of you. Hit it. Change the time of day to Whitenight. (There’s a machine to change the time of day south of the hidden room.) The triangular mechanism previously unlit will now be hittable.
Hit the second triangular mechanism. There’s an Exquisite Chest in the room you just unlocked, but it won’t give you the book. You’ll notice there’s a glowing yellow light above the chest. Run back and swap back to Evernight. Head back to where the Exquisite Chest was.
The glowing light is now gone. Climb the wall. Once you activate the Sigils, it will light up with a pattern. Memorize these patterns, or use the picture for reference below. You’ll need to head to a location and activate an Altar Pattern in the correct order.
Now, teleport here in the Serpent’s Heart.
If you recognize the patterns above, you should be able to proceed. Enter the blue walls in the order that was previously indicated. (There will be some glowing lights already there — ignore them!) Once you solve the puzzle, a chest will appear with the book.
Bathysmal Vishap Experimental Records
The final book will require you to complete the Tricolor File world quest. At the completion of the quest, you’ll obtain the book.
You can now turn in the books back to Ema. Return the books to their original places. A picture frame will change. You can recollect the books, and obtain a Luxurious Chest and Key Sigil.