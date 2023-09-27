Cyberpunk 2077 Heaviest of Hearts: Should You Make a Deal with Georgina or Make Her Delete the Testimony

For the Heaviest of Hearts gig in Cyberpunk 2077, you have to come forward with a few realities. When you face off against Georgina, she reveals to you that Michael had sold out his son to her. However, he hired you because he had regrets and wanted to delete the testimony that would put his son in jail.

You’ll be torn between trying to agree with Georgina, someone who was trying to do her job, even if it was in a dirty way, or siding with Michael, even if he is your client for Mr. Hands. Should you make a deal with Georgina or force her to delete the testimony in Cyberpunk 2077’s Heaviest of Hearts?

What Happens When You Make a Deal with Georgina in Heaviest of Hearts?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you watch the testimony to learn that Michael did it all of his free will, granted he got a small payment from Georgina, you can choose to side with her. Georgina will make a deal with you to ensure that this information makes it to the courtroom, and she can use it to get Michael’s son, in turn, getting a much larger gang member in Cyberpunk 2077, benefitting a lot of people.

The deal Georgina makes with you is that the testimony is anonymous. It won’t trace back to Michael, which she believes is his biggest fear. You can now return to Michael to inform him you’ve made the testimony anonymous, but his son will still pay the ultimate price for this decision in Cyberpunk 2077. However, it’s not what Michael truly wants. He wants the testimony deleted so she can’t lock up his son.

What Happens When You Georgina Delete the Testimony in Heaviest of Hearts?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you force Georgina to delete the testimony, her first instinct is to have her partner, Hank, muscle in against you. However, if your Cyberpunk 2077 character has an attribute score in Body at least 9 or higher, they can pass a check that prevents Hank from fighting them, and he backs off. After this, Georgina will delete the testimony, dropping everything.

However, when you visit Michael, he’ll be happy with how you handled everything. It does look like Georgina was telling the truth, though. When you confront Michael, and he offers you a bonus for helping him out, you can comment that he’s using the money he got from Georgina, and she or Hank hadn’t tortured him, and he’ll send it over to you. He’s ashamed of what he did, but he stops his son from going to jail.

Is it Better to Make a Deal with Georgina or Delete the Testimony in Cyberpunk 2077’s Heaviest of Hearts?

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you make a deal with Georgina, she can take out a major crime boss in Cyberpunk 2077, but Michael’s not pleased with the outcome. Mr. Hands will share this sentiment at the end of the mission, but Michael does pay up. When you choose to make Georgina pay the testimony, Michael is happiest with this route, but he did it on purpose and sold out his son. Overall, taking the crime boss might be the more important choice thus making the deal with Georgina is the better choice, even if Michael isn’t happy.

It’s important to note that regardless of the choice, so long as you did not trip the alarms in the Heavy Heart club, Mr. Hands will pay you the bonus you’re owed for completing this Cyberpunk 2077 mission. You get the same amount of money for each ending in this gig, but it’s essential you never raise the alarms.