Cyberpunk 2077: How to Enter the Capitán Caliente & Find the Old Phone in Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 takes players on a quest to protect the president in Phantom Liberty. Because this is clearly not a one-person task, V must get in touch with one of her personal bodyguards. He doesn’t text, videocall, or fax. Instead, Reed prefers to be contacted through regular telephone. Besides sparking some memes in the community, Lucretia My Reflection’s hunt for the old phone has also puzzled players regarding this ancient device’s location.

Cyberpunk 2077: How to Find The Old Telephone in Lucretia My Reflection

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon reaching the entrance of Capitán Caliente restaurant, you’ll notice there’s no way in through the front door. A locked door is no match for V, though, so here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how to find an entrance for el Capitán Caliente in Phantom Liberty:

From the entrance, climb the set of stairs to the left. After reaching the upper floor, look to the right for a blue ramp behind yellow barriers. Jump on the railings and the blue ramp to reach the upper floor. Here, jump down carefully to land on a ledge to the right. Hug the ledge to the left to spot a fusebox that can be overridden.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This will unlock the door downstairs to enter the Capitán Caliente Restaurant in Lucretia My Reflection.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Old Telephone is hidden behind an obstacle that needs to be moved in the room to the right, behind the counter.

Once inside Capitán Caliente, exploration won’t be a breeze. To contact Reed, V needs to scan the inside of the restaurant to find an old telephone. The old telephone is so hard to spot because it’s not hidden in plain sight. You can scan the surroundings all you like, but the telephone won’t make a beep until you move the shelves in the room behind the counter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once pulled aside, a bright yellow old telephone will become visible in Lucretia My Reflection. Dial the number and speak with Reed to finish this quest.