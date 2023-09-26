Cyberpunk 2077 Lucretia My Reflection: How to Find the Valve & Shut off the Steam

In Phantom Liberty’s Lucretia My Reflection, President Myers must be escorted to safety through the tunnels of Dogtown. After reaching a fork, there’s the chance to make progress through a room with security cameras and a steaming hot pipe. The issue is, there is no way either you or the president will walk under that pipe without burning to death. This triggers a puzzle to find a valve around the area and use it to stop the steam from flowing through the pipes. That way, you can both get around this door safely.

Cyberpunk 2077: Where is the Valve in Lucretia My Reflection

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the valve in this quest, turn around from the steaming hot pipe’s location and walk forward. You should be able to spot a red valve behind a wall. There’s no way to break this wall down, so you’ll just have to get creative to reach it. To reach the valve in Lucretia My Reflection, follow these steps:

Climb the broken yellow bridge to the right. Once on the upper floor, look to the left and walk toward the room with the red light. Drop down to reach the lower platform, face the opposite side, and drop down again. On this floor, approach the red valve and close it. Head back upstairs and then drop down from the yellow bridge to make your way back to the now steam-less pipe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The steam should now be gone, and you should be able to get through just by crouching. However, don’t expect this to be the only danger that awaits in Lucretia My Reflection. This path crawls with security cameras that will alert enemies if you’re spotted, so make sure you spot them and deactivate them as you progress.