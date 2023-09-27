Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: All Dogtown Vehicle Contract Locations

Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion adds a new district to the game, Dogtown. In this region of the map, players can explore and complete all sorts of side activities. Many of these also appear in the base game, but Dogtown has its own set that is new and separate from the other districts due to the nature of the local leader, Hansen.

One of the most enjoyable side activities is Vehicle Contracts. They thrust players into the new vehicular combat feature and make for some of the most thrilling moments between major mission beats. However, it’s difficult to know where they all are.

Related: Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Complete Guide – Quests, Gigs, Choices, & Collectible Locations

All Vehicle Contract Locations in Dogtown in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Below, we’ve listed every Vehicle Contract location we’ve found in Dogtown in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. While most of these missions play out the same, we have added some context for the mission to give players an idea of what to expect.

Players earn vehicle discount shards for completing Vehicle Contracts. so if they want to buy the most expensive cars early in the game, they can smash through all of these and end up with a ride that no one can match right when they need it.

*** This part of the guide is in progress and will be added to with every new Vehicle Contract we find in Dogtown. ***

Vehicle Contract Location Vehicle to Deliver Tips to Complete the Mission Outside of the abandoned hotel where President Myers is hiding out

Every player will pick this Vehicle Contract up as part of the Push it to the Limit mission.

A bright yellow compact car that’s pretty slow. Expect to be shot at because it came as a surprise to us. Most of the pursuers are in cars, so shooting out their tires is easy. V needs to lose their tail before they can deliver the vehicle, so use the side roads to avoid being spotted or pursued.

Close to Capitan Caliente

This is where players will be sent as part of the main story.

A long silver limo-like vehicle, a Villefort. Similar to the Delamain line of limos. This vehicle is slow, and enemies will catch up to V very quickly to try to kill them. Shoot out the tires and focus on driving to the destination. We managed to attract the police while defending ourselves during this delivery, requiring us to hide out down side streets. Don’t do this because it makes everything much more difficult.

Tips to Complete Vehicle Contracts in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every Vehicle Contract mission is the same in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Players must steal a vehicle and drive it to the buyer. However, along the way, they’ll be ambushed by others who want to take the vehicle for themselves.

The best strategy we’ve been able to develop for Vehicle Contracts is to use vehicle combat to shoot out the tires of all the pursuing vehicles. It stops them from being able to chase V and gives players a bit of space between waves of enemies. We think this is because the enemies with shot-out tires count as pursuers for a while after the crash and give up chasing V.

How to Unlock Vehicle Contracts in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock Vehicle Contracts in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, players must work through the first two missions in the expansion, Hole in the Sky and Spider and the Fly. Then, they’ll get a call and can tackle the Push it to the Limit mission, after which they’ll unlock Vehicle Contracts around the Dogtown map.