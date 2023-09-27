Cyberpunk 2077 is brimming with side activities for players to tackle, and the Phantom Liberty expansion is exactly the same. There’s almost too much for players to do, from collectibles, Gigs, and side missions to Cyberpsychos and so much more.

One of the best activities in Phantom Liberty’s Dogtown is Vehicle Contracts. They task players with picking up vehicles from around the district and delivering them for benefits later down the line. The thing is, this side activity needs to be unlocked before players can partake in it.

How to Start Push it to the Limit in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start Push it to the Limit in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, players must complete the first two main missions in the expansion. These are Hole in the Sky and Spider and the Fly. Then, at some point in the future, players will receive a call from Muamar “El Capitan” Reyes. For us, this happened just as we were approaching the restaurant players get sent to as part of the Lucretia My Reflection mission.

Muamar says he’s sorted a car out for V to deliver, and players can rush to it, jump in, and quickly take it over to him. However, V will be rushed by enemies during the drive and must defend themselves, taking advantage of the incredible vehicular combat added with the 2.0 update.

All players need to do is follow the GPS on the map to reach Muamar while killing everything that tries to stop them. An effective tactic we’ve adopted is shooting the tires out from pursuing vehicles because it basically stops them from chasing V.

How to Unlock Vehicle Contracts in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players will unlock Vehicle Contracts in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s Dogtown as soon as they complete the Push it to the Limit mission. Muamar will offer V the contracts. After that, players can see them pop up around the map as they explore or tackle missions.

How Do Vehicle Contracts Work in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Screenshot by Gamepur

Vehicle Contracts in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will appear while players explore Dogtown. When a small steering wheel icon shows up on the minimap, that’s a nearby Vehicle Contract for V to complete. To start them, V just needs to kill the people around the vehicle and get inside.

Once V enters a vehicle, the mission “Just Another Story” will start. This is a general mission name for all Vehicle Contracts. The goal of these activities will always be to steal a vehicle and deliver it to a garage somewhere in Night City. From Dogtown, this usually means heading to the Dogtown gate, getting scanned, and then shooting the enemies that pursue V until reaching the designated garage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once players complete a Vehicle Contract, they’ll be rewarded with a cache of supplies, including a discount to buy better vehicles in the future. They’re worth completing so V has the fastest ride available in the future when speed matters for survival.