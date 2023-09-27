Cyberpunk 2077 The Damned: How to Find a Way Into the Ventilation Shafts in Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077’s The Damned is a quest to infiltrate the Voodoo Boys hideout in Dogtown and speak with Slider, the pack’s leader. The only thing standing between you and that man is a ventilation vent that’s nowhere to be found. Reed doesn’t seem too keen on taking this many Voodoo Boys hands-on, so he sends you to find an entrance to the ventilation shafts.

The Damned: How to Get Into the Ventilation Shafts in Cyberpunk 2077

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three ways to enter the ventilation shafts.

If you’ve got 16 attribute points distributed into Physical ability, open the door to the entrance.

attribute points distributed into ability, open the door to the entrance. If you’ve got 16 attribute points distributed into Technical ability, open the crate door outside the entrance and to the right.

If, like me, neither of those is an option, there’s the third: find an entrance yourself. Here’s an optional step: a junkie lady is standing outside the building. You’ll spot her by facing the glowing green pyramid of Dogtown. With a 4000 Eurodollar bribe, she’ll spill the precise location of the ventilation shaft entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how to enter the ventilation shafts in The Damned:

Stand outside the Voodoo Boys hideout. From this position, take a right and look for a red wall with some blue Voodoo Boy graffiti sprayed on the surface. Climb the wall and follow the path to the left. Once inside the building, drop to the right toward the open door. Climb the stairs and follow the path to reach the entrance to the ventilation shafts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once up there, a door can be opened if you’ve got 20 attribute points distributed in the Physical ability. This will give you the upper hand in the encounter with the Voodoo Boys. Alas, if this is not within your possibilities, just walk the opposite way and make do with the tools you’ve got.