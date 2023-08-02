Destiny 2: All Last Wish Wishes For The Wall Of Wishes

Destiny 2 is a game of many secrets. Since its initial release in 2017, the developers at Bungie have added quite a few neat features here and there. However, there are still secrets unknown to the community — one of these secrets is the Wall of Wishes.

There’s a total of 15 wishes that can be used on the Wall of Wishes. More correctly, 14 wishes have been discovered in-game — the last remains a mystery. Each wish has a special function that grants players a unique reward. To access the Wall of Wishes, you must get to it before the first boss encounter in the raid.

Wish 1: Wish to Feed an Addiction

Screenshot by Gamepur

This wish grants 1 Ethereal Key.

Wish 2: A Wish for Material Validation

Screenshot by Gamepur

This wish causes a chest to spawn between the Morgeth, The Spirekeeper boss fight and the vault. Needs a Glittering Key.

Wish 3: A Wish for others to Celebrate Your Success

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlocks an Emblem.

Wish 4: A Wish to look Athletic and Elegant

Screenshot by Gamepur

The infamous Shuro Chi Wish. Teleports the team to the beginning of the Shuro Chi boss fight.

Wish 5: A Wish for a Promising Future

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to Wish 4, teleports the player to beginning of the Morgeth, the Spirekeeper fight.

Wish 6: A Wish to move the Hands of Time

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sends the Fireteam to the beginning of the Vault encounter.

Wish 7: A Wish to help a Friend in Need

Screenshot by Gamepur

This wish wipes the fireteam and sends them to the beginning of the Riven of a Thousand Voices encounter.

Wish 8: A Wish to Stay Here Forever – first

Screenshot by Gamepur

This wish plays the song, Hope for The Future.

Wish 9: A Wish to Stay Here Forever – second

Screenshot by Gamepur

This wish is an easter egg that activates Failsafe dialogue throughout the raid.

Wish 10: A Wish to Stay Here Forever – third

Screenshot by Gamepur

This wish is another easter egg that activates The Drifter dialogue throughout the raid.

Wish 11: A Wish to Stay Here Forever – fourth

Screenshot by Gamepur

This wish adds explosive headshots during the raid.

Wish 12: A Wish to Open your Mind to New Ideas

Screenshot by Gamepur

This wish adds an effect around the player’s head.

Wish 13: A Wish for the Means to Feed an Addiction

Screenshot by Gamepur

This wish enables the extinguish effect which causes the team to go into orbit whenever someone dies — this resets the raid.

Wish 14: A Wish for Love and Support

Screenshot by Gamepur

This wish spawns corrupted eggs throughout the raid.

Wish 15: “This one you shall cherish.” – Riven of a Thousand Voices

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final wish. This one is unknown to players. Some theorize that it was cut from the game at the last minute. We believe that it represents the friends you made along the way.