Destiny 2 – How to Activate & Use Shuro Chi Wish For Farming

Destiny 2 and the looter shooter genre have become synonymous with one another since the release of its predecessor. Player’s that dive into the game are quickly hooked on the gameplay loop of gathering more weapons, armor, vehicles, and emotes. What many may not know is that Destiny 2 also holds a secret area where farming kills is much simpler and quicker.

For a few years now, the Last Wish Raid has been an integral part of the Destiny 2 experience for many guardians. Despite the raid being around for a while, many players can miss a secret area in the Dreaming City. This missable area appears after the raid’s outcome. This guide will cover the mysterious Wall of Wishes, and it’s inarguably the best wish among the Shuro Chi Wishes.

How Do I Access the Wall of Wishes

Image via IGN

Over the years, players have conquered many challenges, from protecting The Veil from The Witness to getting through network issues when playing newly released patches. With that being said, there are still many mysteries that are hidden in-game for those who wish to discover them. One such mystery is the Wall of Wishes which becomes available after completing The Last Wish raid.

After completing The Last Wish raid, players will have the opportunity to find the Wall of Wishes by platforming through the Tower of Opened Eyes. First, you’ll need to progress to the door right before the Kalli encounter. If you look to your left, you’ll see a small pond. Jump down and move towards the green bushes at the end of the path.

If you get lost, look upwards using your mouse or controller, and you’ll see the path lit up. After some jumping and climbing, players will come across a cove that holds the Wall of Wishes. The objective then becomes to match the symbols on the wall by shooting the blank circles.

What Do the Symbols Mean

Image via Evosport

The symbols on the Wall of Wishes can be activated to unlock a myriad of different things. One, in particular, unlocks the ability to skip to the Shuro Chi encounter. To unlock this, you’ll need to shoot all five circles in the top two rows, the first two and the last two on the third row, and all five on the bottom. With this, you can farm kills for triumphs with ease while skipping the filler parts of the raid.

Destiny 2 is in a great place now, with more content coming frequently despite some setbacks. If you fancy yourself a “Loot Goblin,” then there are few games that can match the sheer amount of rewards you can get for blasting through baddies. Good luck, Guardian.