Destiny 2 Forbearance God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

Special ammo grenade launchers in Destiny 2 always seem to find themselves in players’ inventories. Whether used for blinding enemies, doing big damage to bosses, or clearing mass amounts of enemies, grenade launchers are always a good choice. Forbearance is no exception and has quickly become one of the best ad clearing weapons in the game due to its big damage and wide perk pool. Not only that but Forbearance can also be crafted with enhanced perks, setting it apart from its competition.

In PvE Forbearance is a powerhouse of a weapon. Due to its status as an arc damage wave frame, one trigger pull of Forbearance can wipe an entire group of enemies with ease, while also doing considerable damage to some higher health targets. In PvP Forbearance is pretty underwhelming due to the strength of some other grenade launchers. That being said, Forbearance can be useful when paired with a high damage primary weapon.

How to get Forbearance

Forbearance is a weapon that exclusively drops from the Vow of the Disciple Raid. The grenade launcher will also only drop from the second and final encounter of the Raid, so players might have to do a few runs before getting the weapon. Once acquired though, you can buy multiple versions of the grenade launcher with Spoils of Conquest after completing the Raid. Forbearance will also drop as an Adept weapon if you are playing in the Master version of Vow of the Disciple.

Forbearance Stats

Blast Radius: 55

Velocity: 77

Stability: 34

Handling: 73

Rounds Per Minute: 72

Magazine: 1

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Quick Launch

Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

Perk 1: Ambitious Assassin (Enhanced)

Perk 2: Chain Reaction (Enhanced)

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll