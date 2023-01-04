Where to find Cabal on Nessus in Destiny 2

Cabals are large humanoids and one of the main antagonists in Destiny 2. Nessus is among the planets you can freely explore in the vast world of Destiny 2, and it houses a spot for Cabal farming. Legacy quests, like the Chalice of Opulence, require you to farm Cabals specifically on a planet. That is not the case anymore unless you’re doing events on the planet you’re exploring.

If you’re looking to only farm in Nessus, then only one spot is available. This article will show you the Cabal farming spot on Nessus and how to get there.

Where To Find Cabal On Nessus

Image via Gamepur

To find Cabal on Nessus, just head for The Cistern. To get there more efficiently, the nearest spawn is at the Pool of Luminance. Make your way to the markers shown on the map above. If you’re lost, you can use this interactive map. You can easily farm around five to seven Cabals per spawn, so completing your daily quests or other quests that require killing Cabals should be a breeze.

That’s the only farming spot for Cabal on Nessus. Unfortunately, the Cabal spawn rate is limited to Nessus, unlike other planets in Destiny 2. If you continue to farm Cabal on Nessus for your quest, you’ll waste a lot of time since the spawn rate is much lower than on other planets.

Better Farming Spot for Cabals in Destiny 2

Image via Gamepur

Nessus isn’t necessarily the best place to farm Cabals, as they only spawn in The Cistern. If you want a faster farming location for Cabals, try going to EDZ. You can easily find heaps of Cabals in the Firebase Hades.

This is the go-to spot if you want to farm Cabals quickly in Destiny 2. EDZ also houses Powerful Cabal enemies near the Sunken Isles Zone, making farming way more efficient since you don’t have to transfer to another planet. You can complete your quests or events much faster to get the best God Roll for your weapon.