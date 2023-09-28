Diablo 4 October 4 Developer Update: Where to Watch & What to Expect

Blizzard has announced the next Developer Update livestream for Diablo 4, and with it, players can expect to see plenty of news and new details on the future of the ARPG and its upcoming Season of Blood.

Like previous live streams, this will dive deep into the new content and changes coming soon to the game, giving players a glimpse into some of the new content and seasonal offerings.

If you are interested in tuning in to the live streams and seeing what’s new, we have all the details in this guide, including where and when to watch it and what to expect from the Developer Update livestream.

When and Where to Watch the Diablo 4 Season of Blood Developer Update Livestream

Get the gory details on what's coming in the Season of Blood from the first of two Dev Update Livestreams.



💀 New Season Info

🩸 Vampiric Powers

⚔️ QoL Changes



📅 October 4

🕚 11AM PDThttps://t.co/dfh2qw6Kh2 pic.twitter.com/s51Xjkwr6p — Diablo (@Diablo) September 27, 2023

The next Diablo 4 Developer Update livestream will air on October 4, 2023, at 11 AM PT / 7 PM BST and will be available to watch on the official Diablo YouTube and Twitch channels. Like other live streams, it will be available to watch as a VOD afterward, and the developers will release a recap blog post with all the details if you miss it or prefer to read through it in your own time.

This will be the first of two Developer Update live streams for the upcoming season. Diablo General Manager Rod Fergusson revealed on X recently that there is so much to cover that they needed to separate it into two streams.

What to Expect from the Diablo 4 Developer Update Livestream

Image via Activision Blizzard

Like previous Developer Updates, this will be a comprehensive look at some of the new content and changes to Diablo 4, which in this case is the upcoming season titled the Season of Blood.

For this live stream, we can expect more details on some of the seasonal offerings, such as the new vampiric powers that players will be able to use as they play through the season. We imagine we will also get some details on the seasonal story, new characters, and content coming with the season.

Additionally, and for many, the main highlight, the live stream will cover many of the quality of life changes and tweaks coming in the new season, with many being issues raised by players since the game’s release. These include changes to the Stash, dungeons improvements, tweaks to mounts, and other previously announced changes to status effects, Renown rewards, and resistances.

Whether we see all of that in this first live stream remains to be seen, but we know it’s coming, and we imagine it will be discussed in this or the following livestream. Like previous streams, there will be a Q&A after the major announcements for players to ask questions. There will also be a Campfire Chat coming on October 10, which will dive into class changes and balancing and some of the reworks to in-game systems.

All in all, expect to see a lot of information and details on the new season and the changes coming to Diablo in the coming weeks, and with everything that is coming to the game, it looks like it could be a nice boost to the game after the last few troubled months.