Diablo 4 Season of the Construct – Governing & Tuning Stones [Explained]

Season of the Construct will see Diablo 4 usher in a new wave of content to enjoy, including a new seasonal mechanic involving items called Governing & Tuning Stones. These items help to refine your Seneschal Companion, your new companion who will aid you during the game’s third season.

To help you get to grips with the new items and mechanics they introduce, we’ve put together all the details on Governing & Tuning Stones, how to get them, and how to upgrade for you in this helpful guide.

What are Governing Stones in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct?

Governing Stones are one of the new seasonal mechanics in Season of the Construct. These new items are used to alter your Seneschal Companion and give them different attacks and abilities they can use as they aid you in combat. These can include ways to support, damage, or tank so they can fulfill any given role. You can have two of these equipped on your Seneschal Companion.

We have listed all of these Governing Stones in the table below.

Name Description Autodefense The Seneschal Construct activates an antimaterial field around itself shooting down enemy projectiles. Can not shoot down Boss or Player projectiles. Bushwhack Quickly ambush dealing damage to each target. May strike the same target multiple times. Firefly Deploy a small construct that lands on the target and explodes 3 times, dealing damage. Focus Fire The Seneschal Construct channels a ray of fire onto targets dealing damage to each over time. Gyrate The Seneschal Construct whirls its legs around quickly dealing damage to all surrounding enemies. Impale Perform a line attack to all enemies in front of the Seneschal Construct dealing damage. Lightning Bolt Launch a bolt of Lightning at the target dealing damage. Arcs to other targets dealing a portion of the original damage. Protect The Seneschal Construct materializes a protective Barrier on the player for a portion of their Maximum Life. Reconstruct The Seneschal Construct channels a reconstruction beam Healing the player for a portion of their Maximum Life over time. Slash Pummel enemies in front of the Seneschal Construct dealing damage. Tempest Electrically charge an enemy causing it to deal damage to themselves and additional each second over time. If the enemy is killed, Tempest spreads to another enemy gaining for additional time and bonus damage. These bonuses are also applied if Tempest is reapplied onto the same enemy.

What Are Tuning Stones in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct?

Tuning Stones are similar to Governing Stones in that you socket them into your Seneschal Companion; only these items are used to augment and modify the Governing Stone’s abilities and give you more control over how you build your companion. This includes increasing the radius of moves, adding a buff to the player, improving damage, and providing bonuses like damage and DoTs. You can equip six of these stones, three for each Governing Stone.

There are many more of these stones as well, so you should have a lot of options when it comes to how you customize your construct companion. We have listed all the Tuning Stones below.

Name Description Voluminous The supported skill’s effect size is increased. Swift The supported Skill gains an Attack Speed bonus. Breaking Damage from the supported Skill instantly destroys enemy Barrier effects. In addition, there is a chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Tactical Decrease the cooldown of the supported Skill. Efficiency When the supporting skill deals damage, you gain Critical Strike Chance to the same targets hit. Devastation Supported Skill gains a Critical Strike Damage bonus. Safeguard When used, the supported Skill grants Damage Reduction to you. Frigid A portion of the supported Skill’s damage dealt is applied as Cold damage over time and applies Chill. Burning A portion of he supported Skill’s damage is applied as Burning damage over time. Burning enemies take bonus Critical Strike Damage from the Seneschal Construct. Electrocution A portion of the supported skill’s damage dealt is applied as Lightning damage over time and has a chance to Stun enemies. Bleeding A portion of the supported skill’s damage dealt is applied as Bleeding damage over time. Enemies take bonus Bleeding damage from all sources while moving. Poison A portion of the supported skill’s damage dealt is applied as Poison damage over time. This poison has a chance each second to spread all Poison damage to an additional enemy. Dusk A portion of the supported Skill’s damage dealt is applied as Shadow damage over time. Afflicted enemies who attack have a chance for their attacks to be interrupted. Does not interrupt Bosses. Duration Supported Skills have their durations increased. Fortify When the Seneschal Construct uses the supported Skill, you gain Fortify. Skills with slower attack speeds or skills with cooldowns will increase the amount of Fortify granted. Resource Player gains an amount of Primary Resource when the supporting Skill first deals damage. Initiative The supported Skill will cause the Seneschal Construct to teleport to the target if out of range. Can only occur once every so often seconds. Arcing The supported Skill can hit additional enemies. Multishot Supported Projectile skills launch additional projectiles. Piercing The supported Projectile Skill will pierce multiple enemies. Gripping Damage and effects from the supporting Skill to Distant enemies pull them towards the Seneschal Construct. Can only occur once every so often per enemy. Registered Damage Any damage caused from the supported Skill is registered. The registered damage explodes at effectiveness when the target dies as Fire damage. Seeking The supported Projectile Skill will auto-seek enemies for a limited duration. Slowing Damage from the supported Skill Slows enemy movement speed for a limited duration. The closer the enemy is to the Seneschal Construct, the greater the Slow amount. Enemies may be slowed up to a maximum amount. Mockery Damage done by the supporting Skill Taunts enemies hit for a limited duration of time. This can only occur once every so often per enemy. Does not work on bosses. Evernight TBA Genesis TBA

How to Get Governing and Tuning Stones in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct

To get these abilities and modifiers, you’ll need to earn and craft them during the seasonal resources and content. Vault Dungeons are one of the primary ways to get these items, as they are the reward from Wardwoven Chests you find and earn during a successful run, which offers greater rewards the more you maintain a layered buff called Zoltun’s Warding during your run. There are also Arcane Tremors Events, which reward Stones after you defeat all the Construct and complete the Event.

Lastly, it is possible to craft these Stones using the Shattered Stone resource you’ll earn during the season. This can be done at the Jewelers found across Sanctuary.

How to Upgrade Your Stones in Season of the Construct

To level up these stones and reach their full potential, you’ll need to fuse duplicate versions of the same stone to increase its power. The more you do this, the stronger these Stones become. By collecting Stones from Vault and Arcane Tremors and crafting them using Shattered Stone, you should be able to quickly level up your primary stones.

By leveling up your Governing Stones, you will increase the potency and damage, whereas with Tuning Stones, you will enhance their abilities and effects.