Diablo 4 Season 3 Dev Stream [Full Breakdown]

Diablo 4’s next season isn’t far away, and after a long wait, the developers have finally revealed when the next Developer Update livestream will take place and lift the lid on what’s to come for the ARPG.

To ensure you know how to tune in and learn about Diablo 4’s third season, we’ve compiled all the details into this guide and what you can expect from this upcoming stream on the next major update for Diablo 4.

How to Watch the Diablo 4 Season 3 Livestream

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Diablo 4 Season 3 Developer Update live stream will air on Thursday, January 18, at 9 AM PST and will be available to watch on the official Diablo 4 Twitch and YouTube channels.

The live stream will be hosted by associate director of community Adam Fletcher, game design manager Daniel Tanguay, quest designer Madeleine James, and lead class designer Adam Jackson.

What to Expect From the Diablo 4 Season 3 Livestream

Image via Blizzard

This upcoming livestream will finally provide details on the upcoming season for Diablo 4, as well as a slew of new updates and content coming in the next big update for the game.

For starters, we will learn about the central theme, narrative, and characters that will be introduced in the season. So far, we have only seen some artwork from Blizzcon and a few images showing a golden figure with a broken skull-like mask, with little else to go off. We imagine the developers will take some time to enlighten us all with more details on who this character is and what to expect from them.

This live stream will also shed some light on the upcoming competitive leaderboard system that will arrive with Season 3 – The Gauntlet, allowing players to earn rewards and a place in the seasonal ranks for all eternity.

We will also hear about this season’s new gameplay features. We got the Vampiric Powers and Blood Harvest events for Season of Blood, both of which have gone down a treat with players. The hope is the team can continue this upward trend with other fun mechanics and additional content to enjoy that makes the season feel fresh and shakes up the meta.

Speaking of meta, we will likely hear about some of the significant balance changes coming with the season and imagine that both the new mechanics and these changes could see some dramatic shifts to the meta and classes falling in and out of favor.

Of course, with all this, we will also hear about the new Seasonal Journey and new cosmetic items we can expect in the battle pass, as well as some of the quality of life improvements coming in this season, which look to include changes to Helltides as well as several others.