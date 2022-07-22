Dinkum Beginners Guide – Tips and Tricks

Dinkum is an Australian-flavored hybrid between Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, in all of the best ways. Landing on a relatively uninhabited island, players are thrust into the journey to turn this sun-scorched land into a paradise.

There isn’t much direction in how to do everything, however — the world is the oyster of the player, but cracking it can be difficult. From earning Certification Points to figuring out how to keep your energy topped up, this guide will get you started in the world of Dinkum.

How to quickly progress in Dinkum

Progression in Dinkum is gated by license levels. These licenses need to be purchased in order to buy and use tools, and often also gate trade-specific recipes and locations, such as the Deep Mines. Earning certification points initially seems like a steep grind, but it isn’t.

For the first few days, players will want to complete every daily objective possible, found by pressing ‘J’ and looking at the right side for your dailies. These will offer Certification Points. On the left side are milestones, and after achieving a milestone, click the marker in your journal for an easy 100 Cert Points. Within the first week, it’s easy to have every tool unlocked.

Use your tools

Every time you successfully harvest something using a tool, whether it’s a fish or a tree log, you gain experience in that field. Every ten levels of experience, players can upgrade that specific skill tree license to use better equipment. Whether it’s an upgraded tool or unlocking an entirely new underground area, players should always look to maximize their equipment usage every day to push through the levels.

It’s recommended to reach level 10 in mining first, to speed along the unlocking of the Deep Mines, but Foraging (through woodcutting) can unlock the Keg for brewing health and stamina potions. Every tree offers diverse rewards that are sure to deepen the usage (and acquired materials) of the skill tree, so ensure you’re out there using up every iota of energy.

Don’t pass out

Much like Stardew Valley, there exists a finite amount of energy for every day. This energy quickly refills while eating, and slowly refills after eating while resting. Early-game, players are going to struggle with energy, more so if hunting hasn’t been unlocked just yet.

Harvest fruit trees around the island and toss them onto the campfire that Fletch instructed you to build. As a general rule of thumb, cooked foodstuffs return more energy than raw, even if they’re a fruit. When the screen begins turning white, you’re in danger of passing out — eat before you lose the day.

The Wisdom of Fletch

Fletch is the elderly grandmother-like woman that players will initially run into. She offers a pretty straightforward path to getting your island paradise on track, and it would be wise to ensure you’re completing every task as quickly as possible to speed along your island progress.

If you ever find yourself unsure of what to do next, check your journal and select the ‘Tasks’ tab to figure out what you’re working towards. Future tasks can take multiple days, so don’t become too waylaid by personal milestones and forget to progress the town.

Slow and steady

At the end of the day, Dinkum lends itself well to being played slowly. There isn’t a pressing need to push through three levels every day, nor should players feel obligated to min/max every waking moment. There are a slew of fantastic things that players can find, starting on the first day.

Don’t forget to stop and smell the Roo Poo.