Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Eggstravaganza Event has brought a couple of new festivities to the game, including many Easter-themed eggs you can find laying around. Along with this, some new weekly and daily quests have been added. One of the dailies is called Blooming and Blossoming, which is a quest you can start by talking to WALL-E. This quest can be done daily to receive eggs for crafting and extra experience. Here is what you need to know about completing Blooming and Blossoming in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Blooming and Blossoming quest

Once you talked to WALL-E, he will ask you to start gathering flowers to make him a Pretty Flower Basket. Something you will see quickly after doing this quest over the course of a few days is that the recipe requires a mixture of flowers, not meaning you just need to gather three different flowers, but that the next time you do the quest, it could ask for different flowers completely.

The recipes for a Pretty Flower Basket are 2x Yellow Daisy, 2x Purple Rising Penstemon, 1x Green Rising Penstemon, and also 1x Fiber. However, the recipe can also be, 2x White Daisy, 2x Red Falling Penstemon, 1x Greem Rising Penstemon, and 1x Fiber.

After you’ve crafted the Pretty Flower Basket, you can bring it back to WALL-E and he will reward you with 5x Egg-cellent Fruit, 5x Wild Spring Egg, 1x Spring V-EGG-etable, and experience. All these eggs you receive from each quest whether weekly or daily, will help you craft some of the new egg recipes which were added for the Eggstravaganza event.

If you want to do this quest daily, you can. All you need to do is speak to WALL-E every day and select the Blooming and Blossoming quest. After that, you will continue through the exact same steps every day and will receive the same rewards.