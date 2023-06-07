Disney Dreamlight Valley: Wonder of Pixar Star Path Items & Moonstone Costs

Disney Dreamlight Valley has welcomed its fifth update, bringing fans a brand new Star Path filled to the brim with new items from fan-favorite Pixar movies. The content includes themed items from movies like Toy Story, Turning Red, and Inside Out. This guide will share all the Wonder of Pixar Star Path items and the Moonstone costs.

DDV Wonder of Pixar Star Path Items

Players that want to get all the Wonder of Pixar Star Path items need to activate the Premium version of the Star Path, which grants access to all other redeemable items. The standard costs 2,500 Moonstones, while the second choice costs 3,300 but gives players 100 Pixar Balls that can be used to purchase the items. Below are all the items available in the event and how many Pixar Balls they cost.

Dory motif – 10 Pixar Balls

– 10 Pixar Balls Boba and speaker motif – 10 Pixar Balls

– 10 Pixar Balls Burning Eyes – 15 Pixar Balls

– 15 Pixar Balls Quirky Retro Couch – 30 Pixar Balls

– 30 Pixar Balls All-Terrain Scooter – 30 Pixar Balls

– 30 Pixar Balls Fiery Raven Companion – 50 Pixar Balls

– 50 Pixar Balls Purple flower motif – 10 Pixar Balls

– 10 Pixar Balls Turning Red Panda motif – 10 Pixar Balls

– 10 Pixar Balls Inside Out motif – 10 Pixar Balls

– 10 Pixar Balls Large Aquarium – 20 Pixar Balls

– 20 Pixar Balls The Wave hair – 35 Pixar Balls

– 35 Pixar Balls Circular Embossed Metal Fireplace – 35 Pixar Balls

– 35 Pixar Balls Rainbow crystal motif – 10 Pixar Balls

– 10 Pixar Balls Octopus motif – 10 Pixar Balls

– 10 Pixar Balls Upscale Makeup – 15 Pixar Balls

– 15 Pixar Balls Manta Ray Mobile – 30 Pixar Balls

– 30 Pixar Balls Pompadour in the Cloud – 30 Pixar Balls

– 30 Pixar Balls Drop Pillar – 35 Pixar Balls

– 35 Pixar Balls Sea turtle motif – 10 Pixar Balls

– 10 Pixar Balls Inside Out Character motif – 10 Pixar Balls

– 10 Pixar Balls Tiki Torch motif – 10 Pixar Balls

– 10 Pixar Balls Oct-bomber – 35 Pixar Balls

– 35 Pixar Balls Red Panda Pillar – 30 Pixar Balls

– 30 Pixar Balls Blooming Bob – 30 Pixar Balls

– 30 Pixar Balls Otter motif – 10 Pixar Balls

– 10 Pixar Balls Little girl motif – 10 Pixar Balls

– 10 Pixar Balls Bing Bong motif – 10 Pixar Balls

– 10 Pixar Balls Blazing Pixie – 30 Pixar Balls

– 30 Pixar Balls “Friend to Divers” Crop Jacket – 50 Pixar Balls

– 50 Pixar Balls Grinning Red Panda Pillar – 40 Pixar Balls

– 40 Pixar Balls Yawning Red Panda motif – 10 Pixar Balls

– 10 Pixar Balls Hang loose motif – 10 Pixar Balls

– 10 Pixar Balls Bing Bong and Joy motif – 10 Pixar Balls

– 10 Pixar Balls Memory Display Partition – 30 Pixar Balls

– 30 Pixar Balls Red Panda Oneise – 30 Pixar Balls

– 30 Pixar Balls Stealthy Space Ranger – 50 Pixar Balls

Each season of the Star Path also has the option to spend Pixar Balls on Moonstones, including the very last redeemable item, which is a bulk number of Moonstones. These are best to redeem after players have collected all other items.

Moonstone Costs in DDV

Moonstones can be used to activate the Premium Star Path and also to purchase items from the Premium Item Shop. The only ways players earn Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley is either by purchasing or by finding the single blue chest that spawns every day in their valley. Below is a list of the Moonstone prices.

1200 Moonstone Pack – $4.99

2500 Moonstone Pack – $9.99

5500 Moonstone Pack – $19.99

14500 Moonstone Pack – $49.99

Remember that Moonstones can only be used on the console they were purchased, but items bought with them will be carried over through the cloud save.