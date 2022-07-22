Clamperl in Pokémon Go is a unique Pokémon that you can find in the wild. It’s a Water-type, which means you have a good chance to locate it near bodies of water, such as rivers, lakes, or when you’re at the beach. When capturing Clamperl, it has two evolutions, and you may want to evolve it into a certain form if you already have one of them. Does Clamperl have an evolution trick in Pokémon Go?

How Clamperl’s evolution work in Pokémon Go

We can confirm that Clamperl’s evolution into Huntail and Gorebyss is random. There is no evolution trick you can use to try and secure a specific Pokémon when giving it 50 Candies. If you’re looking to obtain both of Clamperl’s evolutions, the best thing you can do is capture multiple Clamperl and have several at the ready that you can evolve. You will want to ensure you have enough candies, which means you want to have at least 100 Clamperl candies.

Unfortunately, it’s a roll of the dice for evolution. Even if you prepare two unique Clamperl to evolve into their respective forms, there’s a chance you might secure two Huntails, or two Gorebyss. You will want to frequently be on the lookout for Clamperl and search close to beaches to find this Pokémon.

Between the two options, we recommend Gorebyss over Huntail. Despite Clamperl having a random chance to evolve into these two Pokémon, they do not have the same stats. Gorebyss has a maximum CP of 2,820, an attack of 211, a defense of 179, and a stamina of 146. Gorebyss pushes past Huntail by having a higher attack, but it shares every other stat. In addition, Gorebyss can access Fairy and Psychic-type attacks, whereas Huntail can use Dark and Ice-type moves.