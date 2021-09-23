Does Diablo 2: Resurrected have Split-Screen Multiplayer?

Diablo 2: Resurrected takes Blizzard’s classic action-RPG and breathes new life into it. A full revamp of how the game looks that manages to keep all the classic mechanics intact is proving to be a hit with players all over the world.

If you are wondering if the game has split-screen multiplayer, however, the answer is no. Much like the original, you can’t couch coop your way through the game, and will instead need to play with your friends online. Unfortunately, it is just a modern gaming affectation that the developers were unable, or unwilling, to add to the game.

Perhaps a stranger change to the game is the removal of the ability to play on LAN. Sadly, the classic Diablo 2 LAN party will not be returning with Diablo 2: Resurrected. The reasoning for this is apparently security issues, although we are simply not knowledgeable enough in this area to give a firm opinion on what the problem might be there.

So, if you want to play with your friends it’s going to be a thing that you need to do on the internet, no couch coop, no big LANs, and no ridiculous pizza orders that make the delivery guy hate you.