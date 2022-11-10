Does God of War Ragnarok have a difficulty trophy? Answered

Many of us playing through God of War Ragnarok are doing so just to have a good time and enjoy its story instead of playing for the challenging combat. For those of you who are more interested in the story, you will be happy to learn that God of War Ragnarok has plenty of difficulty settings to choose from. Though, difficulty settings often come with the follow-up question of whether or not the game has difficulty-based trophies or achievements.

Are there trophies attached to specific difficulties?

Difficulty-based trophies can stop less skilled players or people who simply don’t enjoy challenging combat from fully completing a game. Luckily, in God of War Ragnarok, there are no trophies tied to your difficulty setting. You can play through the entire game on the easiest difficulty and unlock every trophy available, so no need to crank up the challenge unless that’s actually what you prefer.

The choice between easier and harder difficulty settings is more centered around the question of whether you want to focus on experiencing the story or engaging in challenging combat. These are also far from mutually exclusive. Santa Monica Studio gives players a range of five difficulty options, so it mostly depends on your personal combat skills and preferences.

Overview of difficulty settings in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok allows all players to choose between five different difficulty levels: Story, Grace, Balance, No Mercy, and God of War. You can change difficulty levels at any point from the settings menu, though this only works for the four easiest levels. The hardest difficulty, called God of War, is only an available option when beginning a new game, and it would be wise to make sure that you can handle the challenge before making this commitment.