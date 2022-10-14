Does Isaac Clarke talk in the Dead Space remake? Answered

Back in 2008, Dead Space saw protagonist Isaac Clarke trying to fight off alien creatures and escape the derelict USG Ishimura. It’s been 14 years since the classic space horror game released, and it’ll be closer to 15 by the time the remake arrives early next year. When games are remade, there’s always a question of what will be preserved and what will be changed from the original. In the case of Dead Space, many fans are wondering if Issac will speak this time around.

Does Isaac speak in the Dead Space remake?

The short answer is yes. As stated on the PlayStation Blog and elsewhere, “Isaac speaks up this time around, like yelling his teammates’ names when they’re in trouble or explaining his plans to fix the Ishimura’s Centrifuge and fuel lines.” He was a silent protagonist in the original game before gaining a voice actor for the sequels. Given that, it might be strange to have him return to silence. Plus, “hearing him take an active role in the team’s mission makes the entire experience feel more film-like and authentic.”

This is one of a few changes the team has made in this remake, and there’s been an effort to balance the old with the new. For example, the Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle were adjusted based on fan feedback.

When does the Dead Space remake release?

The remake will arrive around the start of the new year. The Dead Space remake release date is January 27, 2023. It was initially meant to launch this year, but plans changed. Platforms are still the same though: it’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the EA App, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. If you’re looking to pick up the PC version, take a look at the minimum and recommended specifications to make sure your machine can handle it.

No matter which platform you choose, you’ll also have to decide between the Standard, Digital Deluxe, or Collector’s Edition. All three are available for preorder now.