Does Tower of Fantasy have an official Discord? Answered

Tower of Fantasy is a brand new mobile game that has been released on both Android and iOS devices, along with a very decent PC port for the game as well. The game was released by Hotta Studio and Level Infinite, and features gameplay reminiscent of Genshin Impact, with similar gacha game elements. It is set in an open world filled with a mishmash of sci-fi and fantasy for the players to explore and have fun with. But even when you’re not playing the game, you can continue having fun with the Tower of Fantasy community on their official Discord server.

What is the official Tower of Fantasy Discord server?

Even in anticipation of the game’s release, the developers have taken steps to set up a very nice official Discord server for the players to congregate to. It has quickly grown into a full-fledged community of players, already numbering in the thousands. To join the Tower of Fantasy official Discord server, click on the following link:

What is on the official Tower of Fantasy Discord server?

Like-minded players are all gathered on the official Discord server; swapping stories, answering questions, and giving advice. Who knows — you might be able to find players that will become your new friends in-game on this server.

Among the various channels, there are even channels where players share images and mods of their avatars, their fan arts, videos, and even memes. In other, more dedicated channels, players are able to voice their concerns, offer feedback on the game, and even share any bugs that they have encountered, so that the devs can notice them and react accordingly.

Even with the game being this early in its life, this server offers a nice home away from the game for the fan base, and that alone is a good enough reason to join with other fans and check out this Discord server.