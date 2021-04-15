Drive from Sweaty Sands to Colossal Crops without leaving the vehicle in Fortnite

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to drive from Sweaty Sands to Colossal Crops without leaving the vehicle. This is surprisingly awkward due to the lack of complete roads between the two areas.

The likelihood of getting shot out of the vehicle is quite high, especially at the start of the game. To make life easier, we do have some tips that you should follow to get this one wrapped up in no time.

Head for Sweaty Sands straight from the Battle Bus, and glide down to the gas station. You will discover that it has expanded with a new garage section. Inside you should find a fully fueled car. This is important as you cannot stop for fuel until you reach Colossal Crops.

Beside the car will be some Off-Road Tires. Pick these up and then throw them at the car like a grenade to equip the mod, and then you will be all set up for some off-road action. With a full tank of gas, and the ability to drive anywhere, you can then head in a straight line straight for Colossal Crops, getting there in the quickest possible way.

You can find the rest of the Week 5 challenges below: