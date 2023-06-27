Easiest Way To Get Shiny Gimmighoul Guaranteed In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The shiny version of Gimmighoul is one of the tougher chances for players of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to grab a shiny Pokemon. Rather than make it a wild spawn, the Pokemon Company has decided that they’re going to offer it in Tera Raids for a limited time, but the Tera Raids have the standard odds of a base shiny Pokemon encounter. However, players are trying to get around it.

Several Pokemon Scarlet & Violet community players are going out of their way to help anyone who wants to catch a shiny Gimmighoul. Here’s what you need to know about how you can get in on this opportunity and the best way to encounter a shiny Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The Best Way to Get a Shiny Gimmighoul in Scarlet & Violet

How players have been making it easier to give others the chance to catch a shiny Gimmighoul has been through online Tera Raids. There are several hosted raids being posted by players in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet community who are sharing when they occur, and anyone can jump into these encounters for a chance to catch a shiny version of Gimmighoul.

Not only have these Tera Raids been appearing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet communities, but a handful of streamers have also gone out of their way to post when they get into a Gimmighoul raid, and potentially give anyone viewing them the chance to join in and encounter a shiny Gimmighoul if it appears.

These are some of the best locations you can visit to try and find a shiny Gimmighoul raid in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

These locations can help boost your chances of encountering a shiny Gimmighoul, but it does all boil down to luck. Unfortunately, the shiny Gimmighoul event in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has not been well received by the player base following the announcement by the Pokemon Company.

Hopefully, if future Tera Raid battles appear, they won’t suffer the same bad odds given to us with the Gimmighoul raids. For now, online Tera Raids and finding any of them hosted by other players has been the best way to beat the high shiny odds to track down Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.