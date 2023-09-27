Cyberpunk 2077 received a revamp of the police system with the 2.0 update which launched alongside the Phantom Liberty expansion. This update not only changes the behavior of law enforcement in Night City, but as you increase your wanted levels you’ll be presented with a tougher challenge than what was seen previously.

As your heat grows and additional police join in on the chase to bring you down, you might want to consider losing them if you’re looking to get out unscathed. Here are the easiest ways to lose police wanted levels in Cyberpunk 2077 to get them off your tail.

How to Lose Police in Cyberpunk 2077

Screenshot by Gamepur

The revamped police in Cyberpunk 2077 has been rebuilt from what was originally launched with the title in 2020. No longer will they instantly teleport into the vicinity of your location, instead they’ll arrive and chase you down in police cars to try and make your day less fun for the trouble you’ve caused. There are a few things you can do to try and lose the Night City Police Department (NCPD) though, if you aren’t looking to start any more fights.

Leave the Scene of the Crime

Don’t stick around the area where you’ve committed the crime – leave immediately. That’s the biggest mistake you can make if you just kicked off your wanted level. Either run on foot, or jump into one of your vehicles and vacate the vicinity before the police arrive in their cars. If they see you around here, you’ll most likely end up in a gunfight.

Avoid the Police Presence

When a police chase begins, you’ll see the law enforcement displayed on the mini-map. When they are searching for you there will be a blue radius around each unit. You want to avoid and stay out of the range of this circle as much as possible if you want to lose the police. If the police find you in this area, the chase will restart and they’ll be back on you with additional support.

Hide Indoors or Search for Businesses

While there might be plenty of places you can hide out in the world driving around, there are also opportunities for you to lose them in buildings. Night City is filled with businesses and indoor locations. You can try using these buildings to your advantage by weaving in and out of them to hide indoors and out of the sight of the police. This can sometimes remove your wanted level if you’ve gone into a safe location.

Ride an Elevator

Screenshot by Gamepur

Because Night City isn’t a flat environment to roam around in, it means there are elevators that can get you to different locations either higher or lower than where you might currently be. Elevators are a great way to get rid of the NCPD as you’ll quickly leave the area and be in a new elevation that they’ll need to try and get to.

How to Gain Wanted Levels in Cyberpunk 2077

The wanted system in Cyberpunk 2077 is displayed on the top corner of your screen next to the mini-map. These are represented by blue stars, with five being the maximum amount of heat that you can attain. At this level, the NCPD will send Max Tac mini-bosses at you and each one can have a variety of archetypes associated with them.

If you’re looking to raise the heat and try your luck at these tougher enemies you can increase the wanted level by causing more chaos in the world. You can kick off a wanted level in Cyberpunk 2077 by either shooting at civilians or police officers, stealing vehicles in the sight of a police officer, or crashing your car into an NCPD vehicle. Continuing to fight off against the police presence will cause your wanted level to rise, and once you get to level five you’ll be at the maximum heat level in the game.