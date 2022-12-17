Every weapon attachment and where to get them in God of War Ragnarok

Image via Sony

God of War Ragnarok has Kratos equipping different types of weapons to become powerful and extraordinary in his journey across the Nine Realms. In the game, he can equip four weapons- the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, Draupnir Spear, and the Shield. Equipping these weapons with attachments can make them even more powerful and deadly in all kinds of encounters. With that in mind, here is every weapon attachment in the game and where to find them.

All Leviathan Axe Attachments

NameHow to get it
Banahogg KnobFrom the Legendary Chest in The Applecore at Svartalfheim after completing the quest ”Forging Destiny”
Fortified Frost KnobFrom the Legendary Chest in The Hateful boss room in The Applecore at Svartalfheim
Grip of Healing HarmonyClosing the Hel-Tear during the quest ”Reunion”
Grip of Radiant ReflectionCan be crafted after completing the quest ”Unlocking The Mask”
Grip of The Fallen AlchemistFrom the Legendary Chest in Pilgrim’s Landing at Vanaheim
Grip of the Nine RealmsReward for defeating Hjalti the Stolid
Grip of Weighted RecoveryCan be crafted after completing the quest ”The Reckoning”
Haur’s Lucky KnobCan be crafted at the start of the quest ”The Reckoning”
Runic Hailstone KnobReward for throwing Crystalline Shards into the Wishing Well at Vanaheim
Stonecutter’s KnobCan be crafted after completing the quest ”The Reckoning”
The Furious MaulReward for defeating Thor in the quest ”Surviving Fimbulwinter”
Wooden KnobDefault attachment at the start of the game

All Blades of Chaos Attachments

NameHow to get it
Cursed Empress HandlesReward for defeating The Hateful in The Applecore at Svartalfheim
Deadly Obsidian HandlesFrom a Legendary Chest in the Aurvangar Wetlands at Svartalfheim
Hardened War HandlesFrom a Legendary Chest at the Forbidden Sands in Alfheim
Luminous Recovery HandlesFrom a Legendary Chest at Nidavellir in Svartalfheim after completing the quest ”Forging Destiny”
Pommels of Agile DeceitCan be crafted after completing the quest ”The Reckoning”
Pommels of Brutal MightCan be crafted after completing the quest ”The Reckoning”
Pommels of Burning UnityReward for throwing Crystalline Shards into the Wishing Well at Vanaheim
Pommels of the Nine RealmsReward for defeating Hvitserkr the Bold
Pommels of the True FlameCan be crafted when Blades of Chaos reach level 6
Pommels of the Undying SparkFrom a Legendary Chest at the Jarsnmida Pitmines at Svartalfheim
Radiant Warden HandlesCan be crafted at any of the Huldra brothers’ workshops
Steel HandlesDefault attachment at the start of the game

All Draupnir Spear Attachments

NameHow to get it
Battle-Scarred SauroterCan be crafted after completing the quest ”Creatures of Prophecy”
Charging Assault SauroterCan be crafted after completing the quest ”Forging Destiny”
Hind of Attuned ElementsObtained in an Yggdrasil Rift during the quest ”Forging Destiny”
Hind of Deadly VitalityReward for defeating Egil the Oath Guard
Hind of Volatile MightReward for throwing Crystalline Shards into the Wishing Well at Vanaheim
Hind of the Four WindsReward for defeating Miklimunnr at The Applecore at Svartalfheim
Hind of the Nine RealmsReward for defeating Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome
Hind of Weightless RecoveryCan be crafted after completing the quest ”Creatures of Prophecy”
Lion Roar’s SauroterFrom a Legendary Chest at the Lake of Nine in Midgard
Mighty Olympic SauroterCan be crafted after completing the quest ”Forging Destiny”
Soldier’s SauroterDefault attachment after acquiring the Draupnir Spear
Warrior’s Echo SauroterCan be crafted when the Draupnir Separ reaches level 6

All Shield Attachments

NameHow to get it
Rond of AbsorptionCan be crafted after completing the quest ”Unlocking the Mask”
Rond of AfflictionFrom a Legendary Chest in The Barrens at Alfheim
Rond of AggravationFrom a Legendary Chest in Lyngbakr Island at Svartalfheim
Rond of DeflectionCan be crafted during the quest ”The Word of Fate”
Rond of DisruptionReward for completing the favor ”A Stag for All Seasons”
Rond of ExpeditionReward for defeating Alva inside the Temple of Light at Alfheim
Rond of FortificationReward for throwing Crystalline Shards into the Wishing Well at Vanaheim
Rond of ObliterationReward for defeating Gna at The Crucible in Musphelheim
Rond of PurificationFrom a Legendary Chest at the Well of Urd in Midgard
Rond of Restorationfrom a Legendary Chest at The Abandoned Village in Vanaheim
Rond of the Nine RealmsReward for completing the favor ”For Vanaheim”
Rond of Volition Default attachment at the start of the game

