Every weapon attachment and where to get them in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has Kratos equipping different types of weapons to become powerful and extraordinary in his journey across the Nine Realms. In the game, he can equip four weapons- the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, Draupnir Spear, and the Shield. Equipping these weapons with attachments can make them even more powerful and deadly in all kinds of encounters. With that in mind, here is every weapon attachment in the game and where to find them.

All Leviathan Axe Attachments

Name How to get it Banahogg Knob From the Legendary Chest in The Applecore at Svartalfheim after completing the quest ”Forging Destiny” Fortified Frost Knob From the Legendary Chest in The Hateful boss room in The Applecore at Svartalfheim Grip of Healing Harmony Closing the Hel-Tear during the quest ”Reunion” Grip of Radiant Reflection Can be crafted after completing the quest ”Unlocking The Mask” Grip of The Fallen Alchemist From the Legendary Chest in Pilgrim’s Landing at Vanaheim Grip of the Nine Realms Reward for defeating Hjalti the Stolid Grip of Weighted Recovery Can be crafted after completing the quest ”The Reckoning” Haur’s Lucky Knob Can be crafted at the start of the quest ”The Reckoning” Runic Hailstone Knob Reward for throwing Crystalline Shards into the Wishing Well at Vanaheim Stonecutter’s Knob Can be crafted after completing the quest ”The Reckoning” The Furious Maul Reward for defeating Thor in the quest ”Surviving Fimbulwinter” Wooden Knob Default attachment at the start of the game

All Blades of Chaos Attachments

Name How to get it Cursed Empress Handles Reward for defeating The Hateful in The Applecore at Svartalfheim Deadly Obsidian Handles From a Legendary Chest in the Aurvangar Wetlands at Svartalfheim Hardened War Handles From a Legendary Chest at the Forbidden Sands in Alfheim Luminous Recovery Handles From a Legendary Chest at Nidavellir in Svartalfheim after completing the quest ”Forging Destiny” Pommels of Agile Deceit Can be crafted after completing the quest ”The Reckoning” Pommels of Brutal Might Can be crafted after completing the quest ”The Reckoning” Pommels of Burning Unity Reward for throwing Crystalline Shards into the Wishing Well at Vanaheim Pommels of the Nine Realms Reward for defeating Hvitserkr the Bold Pommels of the True Flame Can be crafted when Blades of Chaos reach level 6 Pommels of the Undying Spark From a Legendary Chest at the Jarsnmida Pitmines at Svartalfheim Radiant Warden Handles Can be crafted at any of the Huldra brothers’ workshops Steel Handles Default attachment at the start of the game

All Draupnir Spear Attachments

Name How to get it Battle-Scarred Sauroter Can be crafted after completing the quest ”Creatures of Prophecy” Charging Assault Sauroter Can be crafted after completing the quest ”Forging Destiny” Hind of Attuned Elements Obtained in an Yggdrasil Rift during the quest ”Forging Destiny” Hind of Deadly Vitality Reward for defeating Egil the Oath Guard Hind of Volatile Might Reward for throwing Crystalline Shards into the Wishing Well at Vanaheim Hind of the Four Winds Reward for defeating Miklimunnr at The Applecore at Svartalfheim Hind of the Nine Realms Reward for defeating Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome Hind of Weightless Recovery Can be crafted after completing the quest ”Creatures of Prophecy” Lion Roar’s Sauroter From a Legendary Chest at the Lake of Nine in Midgard Mighty Olympic Sauroter Can be crafted after completing the quest ”Forging Destiny” Soldier’s Sauroter Default attachment after acquiring the Draupnir Spear Warrior’s Echo Sauroter Can be crafted when the Draupnir Separ reaches level 6

All Shield Attachments