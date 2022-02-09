Everything we know about Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is quickly approaching and players are ready to enter Savathun’s domain and start untangling her lies. While the expansion contains the obvious things we have learned to expect from a Destiny 2 DLC, there are a variety of surprises and secrets that players will uncover come The Witch Queen’s launch on February 22nd, 2022. For now, let’s take a deeper look into everything we do know that is coming with the expansion and how it will affect the world of Destiny moving forward.

A new story and destination

Image via Bungie

The first and most obvious new addition coming with The Witch Queen is a new campaign experience. Destiny campaigns have a slight reputation of lackluster and unfulfilling experiences, so Bungie has gone all-in on The Witch Queens storytelling vibe, comparing it to FPS greats like Titanfall 2 and DOOM. Bungie has also confirmed the addition of a Legendary difficulty mode that will give players a more challenging and rewarding gameplay loop.

Almost all of The Witch Queens campaign and endgame content will take place on the new destination known as Savathuns Throne World. From what Bungie has told us, Savathuns Throne World is a massive new destination with both close claustrophobic spaces and wide-open regal spaces that resemble Savathun’s mind. You will navigate through this new world and uncover all of the secrets and lies that reside within.

Weapons and Armor

Image via Bungie

The Witch Queen is doubling down when it comes to the addition of new weapons and armor. A past complaint from expansions such as Beyond Light was the lack of new weapons and armor that came with the DLC. The Witch Queen is making sure to bring every player a new weapon that will fit their playstyle perfectly. Players can also expect six different exotic armor pieces and nine different exotic weapons to hunt for when The Witch Queen releases.

Related: All exotic Glaives coming in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

The Witch Queen is also introducing a brand new weapon archetype that is aimed at giving players a new option when it comes to special weapons. Glaives are a mix of a melee weapon and a ranged weapon, allowing guardians to cover most ranges and take the fight to Savathuns Throne World with ease. Of course, expect to collect a wide variety of Glaives during your playtime, including three different exotic Glaives.

Weapon Crafting

Image via Bungie

Perhaps the most exciting thing about The Witch Queen expansion is the inclusion of weapon crafting, something long asked for within the Destiny franchise. Guardians will be able to pick and choose the specific traits, stats, and masterworks that their weapon will come equipped with. This is also where you will craft your first Glaive and several of the new exotic weapons coming with The Witch Queen expansion.

Weapon crafting will definitely have its own unique grind attached to it though, requiring a wide variety of resources to shape or reshape your perfect weapon. Weapon crafting will also open unique opportunities for players to earn enhanced perks to make their weapon even better.

New activities

Image via Bungie

At the front of everyone’s mind is the brand new raid coming with The Witch Queen expansion. While we know the obvious things such as its location and base mechanics, not much is known about the new Raid, and players will have to wait to learn more until its release on March 5th, 2022. That being said, Bungie has said that the raid shipping with The Witch Queen is one of their most ambitious yet, so prepare for a challenge.

Players will also gain access to a new six-player activity known as Wellspring. Not much else is known about this new activity other than that it will take place on the new Savathuns Throne World destination.

Void 3.0

Image via Bungie

While players initially thought that a new subclass would be coming with The Witch Queen, Bungie has instead begun to revamp all existing light subclasses, starting with Void. When The Witch Queen launches, players can expect their Void subclass user interface to look like the Stasis subclass. This means a whole slew of Void aspects and fragments are going to be available for each class to earn. Similar to Stasis, these aspects and fragments will change certain mechanics of the subclass and allow for some creative playstyles.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen will launch on February 22 for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia.