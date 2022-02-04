The Witch Queen will bring 42 new Legendary weapons to Destiny 2

The latest Witch Queen trailer showed off weapon crafting and new Exotic weapons and armor, and those who’ve seen it might be wondering just how many new toys are coming. Now we know the number, and Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy fans should be pleased.

There will be 42 Legendary weapons added in the next Destiny 2 expansion. Bungie staff designer Chris Proctor said as much on the Destiny Massive Breakdowns podcast. “I believe it’s 42 new Legendary weapons,” Proctor stated around the 28-minute mark. “That doesn’t include Trials weapons that are still in the pool or adapted weapons or anything like that.” That means the two returning Nightfall weapons that were already revealed (Neuroma and Duty Bound) are in addition to 42 totally new ones. Such a large arsenal also explains why the game is cycling out 10 previous weapons when the new season starts.

That’s kicking off soon. The Witch Queen’s release date is February 22 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Destiny fans are definitely excited for its arrival — it’s on track to have the most pre-orders of any Destiny 2 expansion yet, with over a million already. The Witch Queen raid will be available starting a little later, on March 8. You’ll need the extra time to hit the new power cap.