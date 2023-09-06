The Atomic Shop is Fallout 76’s premium store where players can spend their hard-earned Atoms on some of the most prized cosmetics out there. It’s where players can get the most iconic outfits and items for their CAMPs so they can make every part of their playthrough as unique to them as possible.

Every Tuesday, the Atomic Shop resets to offer new items for players to pick up. This includes brand new cosmetics and CAMP furniture that have never been seen before as individual items or bundles. However, given the constant rotations of the Atomic Shop, some items fall off and are no longer available after a few refreshes, so it’s worth knowing what’s on sale each week to ensure nothing rare is missed.

All Items in the Atomic Shop in Fallout 76 This Week (September 12-18)

Below, we’ve outlined every item players can purchase from the Atomic Shop for September 5 to 18, 2023. The inventory has been broken down into easy-to-digest chunks so players can find exactly what they’re looking for. Usually, Bethesda shares the weekly update for the Atomic Shop as the refresh comes around, though they’re sometimes a little late on the information compared to those that check in-game.

Pit Boss Bundle (Includes Big Fred’s BBQ Trailer, Pit Boss Outfit, Grinder (Chainsaw), Service Bell, Meat Scale, Hamilton J. Pig Plushie, and the Meat Packaging Frame) – 150 Atoms

– 150 Atoms Big Fred’s Trailer – 700 Atoms

– 700 Atoms BBQ Pit Boss Outfit – 700 Atoms

– 700 Atoms Grinder Paint(Chainsaw) – 500 Atoms

– 500 Atoms Service Bell – 500 Atoms

– 500 Atoms Meat Scale – 250 Atoms

– 250 Atoms Hamilton J. Pig Plushie – 300 Atoms

– 300 Atoms Meat Packaging Photomode Frame – 150 Atoms

– 150 Atoms Cash Register Photomode Frame – 500 Atoms

Free Items in the Atomic Shop in Fallout 76

All the items in this section are free for Fallout 76 players to claim, though some may be exclusive to Fallout 1st, which players must weigh up individually as a worthwhile membership or not. All items are available until 12 PM ET on the date shown or for 24 hours.

The Butch – O – Bot (Fallout 1st Exclusive) – Available until October 3, 2023

– Available until October 3, 2023 Powered Lawn Flamingo – Available until September 12, 2023

– Available until September 12, 2023 Scout’s Banner – Available on September 5, 2023

– Available on September 5, 2023 250 Caps – Available on September 6, 2023

– Available on September 6, 2023 Repair Kit – Available on September 7, 2023

– Available on September 7, 2023 Scout’s Banner – Available on September 8, 2023

– Available on September 8, 2023 50 Legendary Scrip – Available on September 9, 2023

– Available on September 9, 2023 Lunchbox – Available on September 10, 2023

– Available on September 10, 2023 250 Caps – Available on September 11, 2023

Atomic Shop Weekly Offers in Fallout 76

All the items in this section are being sold at a discounted price for the next week or so. These items are cheaper but will be back up to full price at 12 PM ET on the indicated days.

RobCo Jumpsuit – 360 Atoms between September 5-6, 2023

– 360 Atoms between September 5-6, 2023 Lucille’s Lullaby – 320 Atoms between September 6-7, 2023

– 320 Atoms between September 6-7, 2023 Guts Lootbag – 250 Atoms between September 7-8, 2023

– 250 Atoms between September 7-8, 2023 Hunter Safety Vests – 420 Atoms between September 8-9, 2023

– 420 Atoms between September 8-9, 2023 Gold Plated .50 Cal – 300 Atoms between September 9-10, 2023

– 300 Atoms between September 9-10, 2023 Cactus Set – 120 Atoms between September 10-11, 2023

– 120 Atoms between September 10-11, 2023 Responders Power Armor – 750 Atoms between September 11-12, 2023

– 750 Atoms between September 11-12, 2023 Future-Tec World Globe Bundle (Fallout 1st Exclusive) – 720 Atoms between September 12-19, 2023

– 720 Atoms between September 12-19, 2023 Clean Bathroom Bundle (Fallout 1st Exclusive) – 1260 Atoms between September 12-19, 2023

Fallout First Season Catch Up Bundles Atomic Shop Items in Fallout 76

These items are catch-up bundles that are exclusive to Falklout 1st Members. They provide those players eligible for them with a decent way to earn some progress in the current season.

Fallout 1st Quarter Bundle 8 (Fallout 1st Exclusive) – 1000 Atoms

Limited Time Atomic Shop Items in Fallout 76

The following items are available in the Atomic Shop until 12 PM ET on September 12, 2023. Players can purchase them at a discounted rate until then before they’re removed from the store.

Finger Lickin’ Good Bundle (Includes Grill Master Outfit, Blue Brahmin Grill, Bloody Arktos Fridge, Chicken Coup, Meat and Yum Flag, and Let’s Cook Emote) – 1200 Atoms

– 1200 Atoms Field of Stars Bundle (Includes Captain Cosmos PA Paint, Captain Cosmos PA Jetpack, Captain Cosmos Outfits, Untarnished Alien Blaster Paint, The Invader Baton, and Heroic Captain Cosmos Player Icon) – 1800 Atoms

– 1800 Atoms Captain Cosmos PA Model – 1050 Atoms

– 1050 Atoms Captain Cosmos Jetpack – 350 Atoms

– 350 Atoms Captain Cosmos Suit – 560 Atoms

– 560 Atoms The Invader – 280 Atoms

– 280 Atoms Untarnished Paint (Alien Blaster) – 350 Atoms

– 350 Atoms Grillmaster Outfit – 560 Atoms

– 560 Atoms Chicken Coop – 250 Atoms

Last Chance Atomic Shop Items in Fallout 76

The items in this section will be removed from the Atomic Shop next week at 12 PM ET on September 12, 2023. They’ve been in the store for some time now and this is the final week players will be able to purchase them for a while.