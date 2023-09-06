Fallout 76: Atomic Shop – Best Items, Bundles & Last Chance Purchases (Sept. 12-18)
Everything players need to know about the Atomic Shop in Fallout 76, updated weekly with every item and bundle available to purchase.
The Atomic Shop is Fallout 76’s premium store where players can spend their hard-earned Atoms on some of the most prized cosmetics out there. It’s where players can get the most iconic outfits and items for their CAMPs so they can make every part of their playthrough as unique to them as possible.
Every Tuesday, the Atomic Shop resets to offer new items for players to pick up. This includes brand new cosmetics and CAMP furniture that have never been seen before as individual items or bundles. However, given the constant rotations of the Atomic Shop, some items fall off and are no longer available after a few refreshes, so it’s worth knowing what’s on sale each week to ensure nothing rare is missed.
- All Items in the Atomic Shop in Fallout 76 This Week (September 12-18)
Below, we’ve outlined every item players can purchase from the Atomic Shop for September 5 to 18, 2023. The inventory has been broken down into easy-to-digest chunks so players can find exactly what they’re looking for. Usually, Bethesda shares the weekly update for the Atomic Shop as the refresh comes around, though they’re sometimes a little late on the information compared to those that check in-game.
- Pit Boss Bundle (Includes Big Fred’s BBQ Trailer, Pit Boss Outfit, Grinder (Chainsaw), Service Bell, Meat Scale, Hamilton J. Pig Plushie, and the Meat Packaging Frame) – 150 Atoms
- Big Fred’s Trailer – 700 Atoms
- BBQ Pit Boss Outfit – 700 Atoms
- Grinder Paint(Chainsaw) – 500 Atoms
- Service Bell – 500 Atoms
- Meat Scale – 250 Atoms
- Hamilton J. Pig Plushie – 300 Atoms
- Meat Packaging Photomode Frame – 150 Atoms
- Cash Register Photomode Frame – 500 Atoms
Free Items in the Atomic Shop in Fallout 76
All the items in this section are free for Fallout 76 players to claim, though some may be exclusive to Fallout 1st, which players must weigh up individually as a worthwhile membership or not. All items are available until 12 PM ET on the date shown or for 24 hours.
- The Butch – O – Bot (Fallout 1st Exclusive) – Available until October 3, 2023
- Powered Lawn Flamingo – Available until September 12, 2023
- Scout’s Banner – Available on September 5, 2023
- 250 Caps – Available on September 6, 2023
- Repair Kit – Available on September 7, 2023
- Scout’s Banner – Available on September 8, 2023
- 50 Legendary Scrip – Available on September 9, 2023
- Lunchbox – Available on September 10, 2023
- 250 Caps – Available on September 11, 2023
Atomic Shop Weekly Offers in Fallout 76
All the items in this section are being sold at a discounted price for the next week or so. These items are cheaper but will be back up to full price at 12 PM ET on the indicated days.
- RobCo Jumpsuit – 360 Atoms between September 5-6, 2023
- Lucille’s Lullaby – 320 Atoms between September 6-7, 2023
- Guts Lootbag – 250 Atoms between September 7-8, 2023
- Hunter Safety Vests – 420 Atoms between September 8-9, 2023
- Gold Plated .50 Cal – 300 Atoms between September 9-10, 2023
- Cactus Set – 120 Atoms between September 10-11, 2023
- Responders Power Armor – 750 Atoms between September 11-12, 2023
- Future-Tec World Globe Bundle (Fallout 1st Exclusive) – 720 Atoms between September 12-19, 2023
- Clean Bathroom Bundle (Fallout 1st Exclusive) – 1260 Atoms between September 12-19, 2023
Fallout First Season Catch Up Bundles Atomic Shop Items in Fallout 76
These items are catch-up bundles that are exclusive to Falklout 1st Members. They provide those players eligible for them with a decent way to earn some progress in the current season.
- Fallout 1st Quarter Bundle 8 (Fallout 1st Exclusive) – 1000 Atoms
Limited Time Atomic Shop Items in Fallout 76
The following items are available in the Atomic Shop until 12 PM ET on September 12, 2023. Players can purchase them at a discounted rate until then before they’re removed from the store.
- Finger Lickin’ Good Bundle (Includes Grill Master Outfit, Blue Brahmin Grill, Bloody Arktos Fridge, Chicken Coup, Meat and Yum Flag, and Let’s Cook Emote) – 1200 Atoms
- Field of Stars Bundle (Includes Captain Cosmos PA Paint, Captain Cosmos PA Jetpack, Captain Cosmos Outfits, Untarnished Alien Blaster Paint, The Invader Baton, and Heroic Captain Cosmos Player Icon) – 1800 Atoms
- Captain Cosmos PA Model – 1050 Atoms
- Captain Cosmos Jetpack – 350 Atoms
- Captain Cosmos Suit– 560 Atoms
- The Invader – 280 Atoms
- Untarnished Paint (Alien Blaster) – 350 Atoms
- Grillmaster Outfit – 560 Atoms
- Chicken Coop – 250 Atoms
Last Chance Atomic Shop Items in Fallout 76
The items in this section will be removed from the Atomic Shop next week at 12 PM ET on September 12, 2023. They’ve been in the store for some time now and this is the final week players will be able to purchase them for a while.
- Modern Kitchen Bundle (Includes Modular Kitchen Set, Vault-Boy Cookie Jar, Coffee Machine (Original), 50s Rounded Couch, 50s Tricircle Table, and 50s Vinyl Chair) – 1800 Atoms
- Modern Home Kitchen Set – 900 Atoms
- Cookie Jar – 500 Atoms
- Golden Years Rounded Couch – 280 Atoms
- Golden Years Coffee Table – 210 Atoms
- Golden Years Vinyl Chair – 210 Atoms
- Slocum’s Coffee Machine – 450 Atoms