FIFA 22: How to complete Squad Foundations Xherdan Shaqiri Objectives challenge

Chicago Fire winger Xherdan Shaqiri has moved around quite a bit over the past few months. The Swiss forward went from Liverpool, to Lyon, and has now brought his talents over to the United States. A new Squad Foundations Objectives challenge featuring Shaqiri went live on March 3, as FIFA users can now obtain an 87 OVR player of the Swiss footballer. So, how can you obtain this card? Let’s take a look.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Objectives challenge, FIFA players will need to complete four objectives, all of which must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. This Friendly mode can be found in the Friendlies section in the FUT Online play menu.

The objectives are as follows:

Sustained Finishing – Score using MLS players in seven separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. seven MLS players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable))

– Score using MLS players in seven separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. seven MLS players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)) Made in MLS – Assist four goals using MLS players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. seven MLS players in your starting squad (reward is Two Players Pack (Untradeable))

– Assist four goals using MLS players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. seven MLS players in your starting squad (reward is Two Players Pack (Untradeable)) In the Bag – Score four volleys using MLS players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. seven MLS players in your starting squad (reward is Gold Pack (Untradeable))

– Score four volleys using MLS players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. seven MLS players in your starting squad (reward is Gold Pack (Untradeable)) Triple Victory – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. seven MLS players in your starting squad (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable))

The team requirements for the Managerial Masterpiece FUT Friendly are as follows:

Team Overall Rating – Max. 78

Loan Players – Max. 1

73 or Lower OVR players – Exactly 0

88 or Higher OVR players – Max. 1

Because of the OVR cap, it will be important to balance out any high-rated player with players that are in the mid to high 70s. There’s a plethora of valuable MLS players that can be options here, including Season Storyline players Gyari Zardes and Alejandro Pozuelo Molero, to Silver Stars players like Talles Magno. Make sure to build that team well, and pack in a lot of speed.

This challenge is slated to expire on May 3, 2022.