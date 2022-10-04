FIFA 23: How to become a starter in Player Career Mode

FIFA 23 Player Career Mode is all about taking your created soccer player and turning him into the next world superstar. Of course, in your quest to get to that point you’ll need to first crack into your team’s starting lineup. With limited minutes off the bench when you start your career, this can be a time-consuming process. That said, you can speed the process up quite a bit with a few easy steps. Let’s take a look at how to become a starter in FIFA 23’s Player Career Mode.

How to get into the starting lineup in FIFA 23 Player Career Mode

One of the more obvious things you can do to join the starting 11 is play well in your appearances. However, we can speed things up a bit with a few outside activities.

Complete your training

Training is an important part of increasing your player’s attributes, but it also plays a key role in getting into the starting lineup. Whether you’re successful at training or not, you’ll get points that help push you toward the first 11. Importantly, you’ll also lose the points you need to maintain your starting position if you skip training. Even if you’re not looking for the big boost to your OVR, it might be worth doing training until you into the starting lineup.

Match objectives are key

Before each match, you’ll get three objectives that your coach wants you to complete. Finishing a majority of these will boost your manager’s opinion of you, giving you more points toward starting. If you don’t complete them, that rating goes down, potentially putting you back on the bench.

Doing both of these things consistently will mean your manager rating and OVR will go up quickly. If you want to jump into the starting 11, this is the best way to do that. On top of that, you’ll want to keep it up so that you don’t risk falling out of the starting lineup.