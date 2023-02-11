FIFA 23: How to complete Flashback Chris Smalling SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new Flashback Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 officially went live on February 11, and it features an 88 OVR card of Roma FC CB Chris Smalling as the marquee reward. This card should be an interesting one, given its solid Pace, and the fact that Smalling does have the coveted Lengthy archetype. So, how can you get Smalling, as well as a hidden reward? Let’s take a look at this challenge in more detail.

How to complete Flashback Smalling SBC

Flashback Smalling owns 2-star Skill Moves and 3-star Weak Foot attributes.

Much like with Future Stars Riquelme, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups in order to get Flasbhack Chris Smalling. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Phil Jones

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

We should note that those who do complete this subset of the SBC will receive an 85 OVR Flashback card of Manchester United CB Phil Jones as the lineup reward.

Serie A

Starting players – 11

87+ OVR players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 120,000 Coins as of this writing. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Phil Jones

LB Raphael Guerreiro (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

TOTW ST Habib Diallo (83 OVR)

Serie A

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CAM Martin Ødegaard (84 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

TOTW ST Alexander Sørloth (87 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 18.