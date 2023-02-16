FIFA 23: How to complete Future Stars Hamed Traore SBC – Requirements and solutions

If you’re in need for a speedy CAM, the latest Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 might be of interest to you. A new 87 OVR Future Stars card of AFC Bournemouth midfielder Hamed Traore is now available in Football Ultimate Team for a limited time, and can be obtained by completing the aforementioned SBC. So, what are the requirements for this challenge? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Future Stars Traore SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Future Stars Traore owns 3-star Weak Foot and 4-star Skill Moves attributes.

Much like with Flashback Ballotelli, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups in order to get the Future Stars version of Hamed Traore. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 70,000 Coins as of this writing. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Premier League

RB Danilo (80 OVR)

GK Adan (81 OVR)

CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

Top Form

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Emil Audero (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 23.