FIFA 23: How to complete Future Stars Khéphren Thuram SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new Future Stars Squad Building Challenge went live in FIFA 23 on February 12, and the latest one features a bright sensation from the Ligue 1. OGC Nice CM Khéphren Thuram is the subject of this new SBC, as an 87 OVR Future Stars card of the Frenchman is now available for a limited time in FUT. So, how can you get 87 OVR Thuram? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some solutions that should be of help.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Future Stars Academy Jacob Ramsey Objectives challenge

How to complete Future Stars Thuram SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Future Stars Thuram owns 3-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes.

Much like with Flashback Smalling, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups in order to get Future Stars Khéphren Thuram. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

France

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 180,000 Coins as of this writing. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

France

LB Raphael Guerreiro (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

TOTW ST Habib Diallo (83 OVR)

Ligue 1

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

CAM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 19.