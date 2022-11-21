FIFA 23: How to complete Path to Glory Milos Degenek SBC – Requirements and solutions

On the first full day of World Cup action, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new Path to Glory Squad Building Challenge in FUT. This latest challenge features Australian national team back Milos Degenek. A new 85 OVR Path to Glory Degenek is now available for a limited time, and here’s how you can add it to your Football Ultimate Team collection.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Dynamic Duos Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Path to Glory Degenek SBC

To complete this World Cup Path to Glory SBC, you will need to fill up one lineup of 11 players. Here are the requirements for this particular SBC:

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Solutions

This SBC will cost around 18,000-20,000 Coins on the market. For a budget defender, you could do much worse. 85 OVR Degenek has decent Pace, to go along with a 4-star Weak Foot and serviceable Defending and Physical attributes.

Here’s a look at potential solutions:

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CDM Konrad Laimer (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

TOTW ST Joselu (83 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This SBC will expire on November 28.