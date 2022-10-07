FIFA 23: How to complete RTTK Dejan Kulusevski SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts promo officially kicked off on October 7 in Football Ultimate Team. A new Squad Building Challenge also went live on that date, and the primary reward is an 85 OVR card of Tottenham Hotspur RW Dejan Kulusevski. So, how can you get the Spurs winger on your team? Let’s look at the requirements and solutions for this particular challenge.

How to complete RTTK Kulusevski SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Road to the Knockout SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Spurs players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

87+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 150,000-160,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Tactical Emulation

LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

LM Ivan Perisic (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

Premier League

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on October 14.