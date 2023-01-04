FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Janis Antiste Silver Stars Objectives challenge

In addition to a brand new FIFA 23 Team of the Week, a fresh Silver Stars Objectives challenge went live in Football Ultimate Team (FUT) on January 4. A 74 OVR Winter Wildcards item of Sassuolo striker Janis Antiste went live, and it can be obtained through completing this challenge. This card should be in high demand for those who like to use Silver squads, thanks to strong offensive attributes and a sparkling 5-star Weak Foot rating. So, how can you get 74 OVR Antiste? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Janis Antiste Silver Stars challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Winter Wildcards Janis Antiste:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP, a Winter Wildcard Token, and the untradeable 74 OVR Janis Antiste player item.

This challenge will expire on January 11.