FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Steven Berghuis SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FUT World Cup promo has started out with a bang, thanks to a big dump of content on November 11. In addition to a number of new Swap Squad Building Challenges, a traditional World Cup SBC also dropped in FIFA 23. This one features an 87 OVR Path to Glory player item of Ajax CAM Steven Berghuis. So, how can you get 87 OVR Berghuis? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.

How to complete WC Berghuis SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this Path to Glory Squad Building Challenge, FUT players will need to complete just one lineup. This lineup is set to the 4-5-1 formation.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Solutions

This SBC, in total, should cost around 45,000-50,000 Coins. It’s not a terrible price to pace for a pretty talented attacking midfielder Plus, it has 4-star Skill Moves, thus giving it some access to some solid tools.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

TOTW ST Joselu (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

CB Lucas Hernandez (84 OVR)

CM De Paul (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CM Ilkay Gundogan (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 18.