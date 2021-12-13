Final Fantasy VII Remake PC requirements – Recommended specs and minimum requirements

Final Fantasy VII Remake is one of the best JRPGs of all time, and now that its PlayStation exclusivity is coming to a close, PC gamers can get their hands on the remade classic. Now we know what kind of machine you’ll need to run it.

Fortunately, the specs aren’t outlandish. Square Enix announced the minimum and recommended specs on Twitter, and while those with souped-PCs will certainly be able to run a prettier, smoother version of the game, none of the recommended hardware is unobtainable. Windows 10 64 bit, 100 GB of storage, and DirectX version 12 are the standard for both spec lists. To run the game at minimum settings, you’ll need an Intel Core i5-3330 or AMD FX-8350 CPU, 8 GB of memory, and a GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon RX 480 GPU. For recommended settings, you’ll want an Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 CPU, 12 GB of memory, and a GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX 5700 GPU.

As for when the new version will be available, the Final Fantasy VII Remake PC release date is quite soon: this Thursday, December 16. Notably, Square Enix is testing the waters for $70 PC games with the Intergrade version of the game. That will get you the remake and the DLC chapter Intermission, featuring Yuffie. Forspoken, another Square Enix game, will also be sold at the same price when its release date of May 24, 2022 arrives.